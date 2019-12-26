GrizzliesMaven
Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Zach Randolph Unofficially Says That He's Done With Basketball

Anthony Sain

During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles before the Clippers versus Lakers game on Christmas day, former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph unofficially announced that he is done pursuing the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA. If this is true, the 17-year pro and Grizzlies fan-favorite could soon his uniform number retired with the Memphis Grizzlies.

No player in franchise history embodied the heart and soul of the city like Zach Randolph did.  The "blue-collar player" playing in a "blue-collar town" was the epitome of Memphis.  What he lacked in athleticism, he gained in pure effort and determination.  Far from flashy, Randolph would win over the fans with his bullying brand of basketball as well as his numerous charitable contributions to the city.

As a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Randolph averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists in an 8-year span.  He was an NBA All-Star in 2009-10 and again in 2012-13.  Randolph was also All-NBA third team in 2010-11.  He is the franchise's all-time leader in offensive rebounding, second in defensive rebounds and second in total rebounds.  He is also t the franchise's third all-time leading scorer.

During the interview, Randolph was also complimentary of Grizz rookie Ja Morant saying that he believes that he is the favorite to win rookie of the year and that he is a special talent. In a similar interview back in June, Randolph stated that she was back training and preparing to make himself available to possibly be signed by an NBA team but today's report makes it seems like Randolph is no longer pursuing that.

Adjust Your Plans Memphis Fans - Your Grizzlies Will Be Playing On Christmas Day Soon Enough

Anthony Sain

Every year on Christmas Day the NBA features nationally televised games with what typically consists of some of the most anticipated matchups across the league. The Memphis Grizzlies have never been included in this lineup, even when they were perennial playoff contenders but with their young, talented and exciting core, the NBA’s years are numbered for excluding the Bears of Beale St.

Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Nearly Flawless San Antonio Spurs Despite Impressive Effort

Anthony Sain

Some games are lost due to a lack of effort. Some games are lost due to fatigue. Some games you just lose due to a lack of talent. In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies 145-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the loss can easily be credited to the remarkable shooting display that was put on by the Spurs.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Staying Disciplined Against The Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas Update and The Progression Of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media before tonights game against the San Antonio Spurs and would speak about what its like preparing a young team against a disciplined team like the Spurs. He would also speak about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s progression and share an injury update on Jonas Valanciunas.

Grayson Allen Is On Pace To Become Another Memphis Grizzlies Reclamation Project

Anthony Sain

Just in time for Christmas, the city of Memphis is working it's magic again with another reclamation project. Memphis has always found a way to wrap its arms around players with a not-so-favorable past and help them find a home here. Grayson Allen could very well be the latest member of the 'Land of Misfit Toys.'

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-115 lead by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 18 points 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Grizzlies extended a three-game home winning streak and ending a two-game losing streak overall. Here are the Sights of the Nights.

Memphis Grizzlies Showed Poise In Needed Home Victory Over The Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

After coming out flat to start the game, the Memphis Grizzlies (11-19) held their ground on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-17 with a 119-115 victory. The Grizzlies were on the second night of a back to back and won their third straight home game.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Losing Leads, His Thought Process With His Rotations and Tonight's Starting Lineup Minus Jonas Valanciunas

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media today before his team's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. He would speak about their struggles with losing large leads as well as how he determines who closes games. Jonas Valanciunas is out tonight, and he spoke on the starting lineup tonight with him being out as well.

Memphis Grizzlies Squander Late Lead Against Cleveland Cavaliers To End Disappointing Road Trip

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies went into their latest two-game road trip facing two teams with losing records in the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers after a momentum-building win over the Miami hit. Instead of coming out gaining ground on the teams ahead of them, the Grizzlies blew two double-digit second-half leads and came out of the trip winless.

Hey! - Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Is A Rookie Too!

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Head Coach Taylor Jenkins' first season has had ups and downs like any other first-year coach. Many forget that amongst the hype behind rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, that Jenkins is a rookie as well - rookie that will show flashes of greatness as well as stretches of disappointment.

Growing Pains Rear Their Ugly Heads As Grizzlies Collapse Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies came out to a roaring start early in their road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading by as many as 24 points until a third-quarter collapse would lead to a 126-122 loss.