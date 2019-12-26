Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Zach Randolph Unofficially Says That He's Done With Basketball

During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles before the Clippers versus Lakers game on Christmas day, former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph unofficially announced that he is done pursuing the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA. If this is true, the 17-year pro and Grizzlies fan-favorite could soon his uniform number retired with the Memphis Grizzlies.

No player in franchise history embodied the heart and soul of the city like Zach Randolph did. The "blue-collar player" playing in a "blue-collar town" was the epitome of Memphis. What he lacked in athleticism, he gained in pure effort and determination. Far from flashy, Randolph would win over the fans with his bullying brand of basketball as well as his numerous charitable contributions to the city.

As a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Randolph averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists in an 8-year span. He was an NBA All-Star in 2009-10 and again in 2012-13. Randolph was also All-NBA third team in 2010-11. He is the franchise's all-time leader in offensive rebounding, second in defensive rebounds and second in total rebounds. He is also t the franchise's third all-time leading scorer.

During the interview, Randolph was also complimentary of Grizz rookie Ja Morant saying that he believes that he is the favorite to win rookie of the year and that he is a special talent. In a similar interview back in June, Randolph stated that she was back training and preparing to make himself available to possibly be signed by an NBA team but today's report makes it seems like Randolph is no longer pursuing that.