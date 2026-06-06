2nd Round Sleepers the Memphis Grizzlies could Steal in 2026 NBA Draft

One idea to finding value late in the NBA Draft is that first-round level talents who slip into the 30s can be roughly just as capable as players drafted ahead of them, especially those in the 20s.

The odds of becoming an NBA rotation player after the 20th slot, let alone a potential star, are already against you, based on every player that's played before you.

Yet, second round prospects break through into NBA rotations every year; all it takes is the right talent in the right situation to pop after developing into the better basketball player than those drafted ahead, such as Ryan Kalkbrenner for Charlotte or Noah Penda for Orlando last season.

Memphis not only has the 3rd overall pick and the 16th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies also control the 32nd pick, which as Memphis fans will tell you, is basically just a first anyway.



There's a real chance Memphis leaves this draft with 3 first round level talents, 2 lottery pick talents, and 1 potential superstar talent, if they choose to keep actually hit on all three picks.

Three 2nd Round Sleepers who fit Memphis Grizzlies culture

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) moves the ball while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One tough-nosed guard who fits right into the grit-n-grind culture adored by Grizzlies fans is Iowa State Guard, Tamin Lipsey.

As Derek Parker of Thunder On SI shared on the Learning Basketball podcast linked below, Lipsey is "completely turnover-averse...can pass, can score... and on defense, is a point-of-attack guy".

Adding Lipsey to a backcourt that will likely see Ja Morant heading out the door could bring another Memphis style guard in who brings toughness, two-way impact, and team-first decision making as a defender, scorer, and passer.

He will have to compete for his minutes in a guard room that has a surprising amount of interesting young pieces, but competing hard to earn his opportunity and playing time is what Lipsey does. Team-first two-way ball-handlers are good bets to stick in the league.

2nd Round NBA Draft Gems w/ @DParkOK!

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory



on Bruce Thornton:



"Steady presence, can create with strength

Pretty shifty, hits shots, rebounds"



on Tamin Lipsey:



"Completely Turnover-averse...

Can pass, can score

Defense: a POA guy" pic.twitter.com/imKcAFk24z — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 3, 2026

Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) goes in for a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Zuby Ejiofor is an incredibly impactful defender, arguably the strongest defensive forward in the class, a rock of a power forward who would add another force of strength in the Grizzlies frontcourt next to Zach Edey.



Moving around at 6'7" with a 7'2" wingspan at 245 lbs, anyone willingly to take a charge on Zuby getting downhill with the rock in his hands is a brave soul. This leads to Ejiofor being difficult for defenders to stop from getting to the rim, leading to his best shots coming at the rim and drawing fouls.



He also forces turnovers, showing good feel for the game on both ends as an instinctual rebounder and defender who could be one of if not the best defenders in the draft who already projects to have a clearly defined offensive role as an energetic play-finisher.

Trevon Brazile

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A high-flying forward out of Arkansas, Brazile looks the part of an NBA play-finisher and plus-defender. Brazile projects to bring defensive versatility in the frontcourt as a a rim-rolling threat at power-forward and walking highlight dunker in transition.

Memphis could use his energy as a different type of lob threat in pick-and-roll next to Edey. Brazile's game would be taken to another level next to a good halfcourt creator and lob thrower, if Memphis finds a reliable creator through another avenue.

Brazile is efficient as a scorer, especially due to his strong off-ball movement, cuts, and finishing at the rim; he is good enough as a 3pt shooter with good indicators between percentage and free throw efficiency, that he could become a threat to hit open catch-and-shoots and run pick-and-pops.