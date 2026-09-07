3 People Most on the Spot for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2026-27

It doesn't seem like many are expecting the Memphis Grizzlies to make major improvements in the upcoming season.

Most projections have them winning about the same number of games (25) as they did in 2025-26, even while it seems impossible that as much could go wrong. No, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant aren't around anymore, one traded in the middle of last season and one more recently -- but in recently, neither was all that productive when they played.

And Morant's situation with the team had cratered beyond repair.

Throw in all the injuries, especially the ones to defensive anchor Zach Edey and volume scorer Ty Jerome, and it's hard to imagine everything going quite so wrong.

There seems to be more positive energy now -- more healthy bodies, plus some promising reinforcements, starting with No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer, who has the look of a leader.

Here are the three people to watch from the start, with the most pressure to prove themselves:

1. Zach Edey

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot in play, not for the team in blue but also for what he may see in green. The massive center is due an extension soon, as he can become a restricted free agent following the 2027-28 season. His ability certainly warrants it; the Grizzlies are infinitely better defensively when he's on the floor, and he's made progress on the other end as well. But what if he's always in the training room or hospital? Edey's health is the number one story for Memphis early in the season. How soon is he back? How long can he stay out there? How troublesome will his feet and ankles be, after many men his size have succumbed to similar ailments. There's better support behind him, starting with bruiser Isaiah Stewart and shooter Quinten Post, but Edey's paint enforcement is needed.

2. The Point Guards

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You want to prove you're an NBA starter? Well, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr., with Morant gone, you both have the opportunity. Want to prove you're an NBA contributor? Walter Clayton Jr. has a shot in his second slot. All will get turns with the ball -- as will the underrated Cam Spencer, already one of the league's purest shooters. While much of the offense is likely to run through Boozer, the guards will need to make plays, and shots. Jerome is in the last year of his contract; if he scores at the pace he did late in the season, he may be moved for more future assets. But at the open, he has a chance to truly emerge.

3. Tuomas Iisalo

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's his team, and his vision... for now. But the coach definitely needs to start showing something. His equal-minutes approach may work better with this group than it was with the last, but it also can frustrate players who are accustomed to be left out there to keep rolling when they have a rhythm. We've seen many coaches get the reins at the start of a rebuild but not be there for the end. Taylor Jenkins, now in Milwaukee, got some leeway, but he also had early enough success to stick around. It's not quite now or never -- but it's getting closer to that point.