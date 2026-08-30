Building a successful NBA roster is not just about acquiring talented players. It is about finding value. The best teams consistently identify players who can outperform their contracts, allowing them to spend more aggressively elsewhere while maintaining a competitive roster.

The Memphis Grizzlies have several interesting contracts on their books heading into the 2026-27 season. From young players still developing on inexpensive deals to veterans capable of contributing without commanding superstar money, Memphis has multiple players providing potential value.

Here is a ranking of the five best contracts currently on the Grizzlies' books.

5. Ty Jerome

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $9.2 million

Ty Jerome is the veteran exception on this list.

While nearly $10 million is significantly more than the contracts belonging to Wells and Cam Spencer, Jerome could provide Memphis with strong value if he continues producing as a reliable rotation guard. Jerome averaged nearly 20 points per game in his short amount of time last season and just needs to be an offensive anchor for the Grizzlies young squad.

Jerome has a player option for next season.

4. Zach Edey

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $6.3 million

Zach Edey's contract has the potential to become one of the biggest steals on the Grizzlies' roster.

Edey's combination of size, rebounding, interior scoring, and rim protection gives Memphis something few teams possess. At his best, he can completely change the game around the basket and create matchup problems that opponents simply cannot replicate.

His contract will rise to $8.07 million in 2027-28, but that could still be an incredible value if he develops into a consistent starting center. The Grizzlies will need a healthy season out of Zach Edey to prove he is a mainstay here in Memphis, but rookie deals always have great value.

3. Jaylen Wells

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) tries to get to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $2.3 million

Jaylen Wells earns a spot on this list because of the potential value attached to his extremely affordable contract. He is scheduled to make just $2.3 million during the 2026-27 season before earning $2.49 million in 2027-28 (he has a team option for next season).

In today's NBA, finding a player capable of contributing meaningful minutes while making close to the minimum is incredibly valuable. Teams competing for championships often need young players on inexpensive contracts to fill out their rotations, especially when larger portions of the salary cap are committed to star players.

Wells proved to be worthy as a second round pick and is now one of the Grizzlies best contracts.

2. Cameron Boozer

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; DukeÕs Cameron Boozer walks in with his father Carlos Boozer during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $11.8 million

Cameron Boozer's contract is more expensive than every other player on this list, but the potential upside makes it difficult to rank him anywhere outside the top two.

Boozer is scheduled to make $11.85 million during the 2026-27 season, followed by $12.44 million in 2027-28, $13.03 million in 2028-29, and $16.48 million in 2029-30.

Those numbers may look significant, especially compared to the minimum-level contracts elsewhere on Memphis' roster. However, rookie-scale contracts become incredibly valuable when the player develops into a legitimate star.

Boozer has plenty to prove, but his combination of talent and long-term upside makes his contract one of Memphis' most valuable assets.

1. Cam Spencer

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $2.4 million

Cam Spencer takes the top spot.

Spencer is scheduled to make just $2.41 million during the 2026-27 season, followed by $2.62 million in 2027-28 and $2.83 million in 2028-29 (team option). Memphis has multiple seasons of affordable control over a player capable of providing real value to an NBA rotation.

Role players who can consistently shoot and contribute within a winning system can become surprisingly expensive in free agency. Memphis, however, could have Spencer locked into a contract that remains below $3 million annually for the next three seasons.

Spencer is a potential 50/40/90 guy with elite three-point capabilities, and he also has the ability to create for his teammates, highlighted by his 5.6 assists in only 23 minutes a night.

The combination of affordability, production, and multiple years of team control makes Spencer's contract the best value currently on the Grizzlies' books.

If multiple members of this group outperform their contracts, the Grizzlies will have the financial flexibility and roster depth necessary to continue building toward long-term contention, and ultimately accelerating this rebuild.