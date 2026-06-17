With the NBA Draft a week away, rumors and speculation among players and teams alike are at an all-time high. The biggest storyline currently is how the top four picks will shape out. With the Memphis Grizzlies holding the third overall pick, they are at the crux of the discussion. Most mock drafts have Memphis selecting Duke big man Cameron Boozer with their pick. However, a recent report about Kansas’ Darryn Peterson throws a wrinkle in the conversation.

Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal reported that Peterson and his camp “believes he’s the best player in this draft, if he doesn’t go first, his camp would rather end up with the Memphis Grizzlies, who pick No.3, than with Utah at No.2”.

It’s no surprise that Peterson is eyeing the number one pick, as he has only visited the Washington Wizards. However, if the Jazz take heed to Peterson’s wishes and don't select him, the possible Peterson and Memphis relationship could be a prosperous one.

Peterson’s willingness to play for Memphis, his skill set, and the need he fills for Memphis make for a possible fit like a glove. All signs point to Ja Morant being traded in the near future. When that happens, Memphis will need a star that can take the face-of-the-franchise mantle away from Morant. Peterson has the talent to be that star.

It Just Makes Sense

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If Memphis selects Peterson with the third overall pick, they’re acquiring a player who is possibly the most talented, with the highest ceiling, in the draft. In his lone season at Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from three.

Standing at 6’6, Peterson fits the mold of the “big guard” archetype that is running the NBA. He has expressed his desire to play point guard at the next level, and Morant's departure will leave that spot open. Peterson can score the ball at an elite clip from all three levels and has the size and athleticism to make a formidable backcourt with Cedric Coward.

His assist numbers at Kansas don’t jump off the board, but when surrounded by capable shot makers such as Coward, Ty Jerome, GG Jackson II, and Zach Edey, assists will come easily. Peterson also limited his turnovers while serving as the primary ball handler, averaging 1.6 per game.

Peterson has compared his game to reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If he can come close to the production that SGA has reached, Memphis will be in good shape.

The one thing about Peterson that scares GM’s and Grizzlies’ fans alike is his sporadic availability while at Kansas. Peterson noted that a consistent high dosage of creatinine led to his unusual pattern of play during the season. Grizzlies’ fans are justified in seeing similarities between Peterson’s and Morant’s strange on-court availability.

However, if he’s available at number three, he’s too good a talent to pass up on. The fact that Peterson wants to be in Memphis should be enough reassurance for Memphis to select him.