Ja Morant Reportedly “Done” in Memphis as Trade Talks Loom

The relationship between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies appears to be reaching a breaking point.

Ja Morant has "not gotten over" his suspension earlier this season and has told players and former coaches that he is “done playing for Memphis,” per @espn



“Morant still hasn't gotten over the suspension, multiple league sources said, because he felt alienated by teammates, who… pic.twitter.com/Wy6HFtdBHJ — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 16, 2026

According to ESPN’s reporting, Morant has “not gotten over” the suspension that sidelined him earlier this season, and the emotional fallout may have done lasting damage. Multiple league sources indicated that Morant felt isolated during that period, as teammates were instructed to give him space while he worked through off-court issues. Instead of helping, that distance may have deepened a disconnect between the franchise and its star player.

Even more concerning for Memphis: Morant has reportedly told players around the league and even former coaches that he is “done playing for Memphis.” That’s not just frustration; that’s a clear signal that the situation may be beyond repair.

Trade Talks Are Coming

That tension and uncertainity is now expected to carry on throughout the offseason. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Grizzlies are likely to explore trading Morant this summer, and league executives believe there will be a market for him despite the obvious risks. As MacMahon noted, “There’s certainly going to be hesitation, but there’s going to be several desperate teams.”

The Grizzlies will try again to trade Ja Morant this summer — and execs around the NBA believe they can find a team to take him.



“There’s certainly going to be hesitation, but there’s going to be several desperate teams.”



ESPN story on Morant’s market:

https://t.co/jcOaui20vx — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) April 16, 2026

In today’s NBA, talent almost always wins out in trade discussions. Despite everything that has happened, injuries, suspension, and off-court concerns, Morant is still just 26 years old with All-Star and All-NBA upside. For teams stuck in mediocrity or searching for a franchise cornerstone, that’s a gamble worth considering.

Why This Situation Escalated

Morant’s suspension earlier this season was supposed to be a reset moment for both him and the organization. Instead, it may have exposed deeper cracks. The idea that teammates were told to keep their distance, while well-intentioned, may have made Morant feel more like an outsider than a leader. For a player who thrives on energy, connection, and confidence, that kind of environment can be damaging. And now, it seems those feelings have lingered long after his return.

A Defining Offseason Ahead

If the Grizzlies do move forward with trade discussions, this will easily become one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason.

The challenge will be balancing Morant’s elite talent with the concerns surrounding him. Teams will have to ask themselves: Is he worth the risk? And more importantly, can a change of scenery unlock the version of Morant that once looked like one of the league’s brightest young superstars?

One thing is clear: this situation is far from resolved. As the offseason approaches, the Grizzlies may be heading toward a franchise-altering decision that reshapes their future. If the Grizzlies want to go into a full rebuild, then Ja Morant is all but gone.