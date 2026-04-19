This Ja Morant Trade Could Reshape Memphis

Ja Morant's time in Memphis could be coming to an end this summer. Ja Morant was once viewed as the face of the franchise and one of the leagues brightest rising stars.

Morant’s recent seasons have been defined by inconsistency and availability concerns. If Memphis seriously considers moving on this summer, they need to be strategic, not just in talent return, but in long-term direction. If the Grizzlies explore trade options, they should call the Phoenix Suns.

A Reset Built Around Youth

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates after a slam dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Memphis Grizzlies target someone on the Phoenix Suns, they could target Jalen Green. Green is just 23 years old, still younger than many players entering their prime. His career has been up and down, but the raw talent is undeniable. He’s an explosive scorer with elite athleticism and the ability to take over games offensively. For a Memphis team that could be pivoting into a soft rebuild or retool, that kind of upside matters.

Unlike Morant, Green has also avoided major injury concerns. Availability is a skill in today’s NBA, and Memphis has felt firsthand how damaging it can be to rely on a star who isn’t consistently on the floor. Green offers a level of durability that could stabilize the Grizzlies’ guard position moving forward.

Financial Flexibility Matters

This potential deal isn’t just about talent, it’s about flexibility. Morant is owed roughly $42 million next season and $46 million the year after. Green, on the other hand, is set to make $36 million next year with a $36 million player option the following season. That’s a potential $16 million in savings across the next two years.

For a small-market team like Memphis, that kind of cap relief is significant. It opens the door to retool the roster, add depth, or pursue complementary pieces that better fit alongside their existing core.

A Different Kind of Offensive Engine

Morant and Green are very different players stylistically. Morant is a primary playmaker who thrives attacking the rim and creating for others. Green, meanwhile, is more of a scoring guard, someone who can stretch defenses, create his own shot, and operate off the ball.

That shift could actually benefit Memphis. The Grizzlies could re-balance their offense, leaning into a more modern, spacing-driven approach rather than one centered entirely around a ball-dominant guard.

Risk vs. Reward

There’s no question this would be a gamble for both teams. When Ja Morant is fully locked in and healthy, he is a top tier talent. Trading away that type of talent is never easy, but it seems like moving Morant is the best for him and the Grizzlies.

Green, while not yet at Morant’s level, offers a cleaner slate. He’s younger, healthier, and still developing. In the right system, with structure and accountability, he could take a significant leap.

If the Grizzlies' organization believes the current era has run its course, a move like this signals a pivot toward sustainability, flexibility, and long-term growth. Jalen Green may not be the finished product, but he represents something Memphis might desperately need right now: stability and upside without the baggage.