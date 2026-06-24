Grizzlies move back twice, draft Karim Lopez with 21st pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman was incredibly active with the team's second first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

For a bit, it seemed as if he wouldn't make a pick at all.

But he ultimately did. And now the Grizzlies may have a fortified frontcourt.

JUST IN: Karim López is drafted No. 21 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/LhqVWaoD9k — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 24, 2026

Memphis will receive the draft rights to New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez, the 21st overall pick, from the Detroit Pistons after multiple trades. This came after they the Grizzlies took Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the third overall slot.

To recap: the Grizzlies moved back from No. 16 to No. 17, then No. 17 to No. 21 -- accumulating five second-round picks to move back just five spots. https://t.co/u3zoRZTOpz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

The Grizzlies made two trades, moving back from No. 16 to No. 17 and receiving two second-rounders from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The second deal was with the Detroit Pistons, with Memphis moving back from No. 17 to No. 21 and getting three more second-round picks.

To put it simply, the Grizzlies got five second-round picks from Oklahoma City and Detroit to move down from No. 16 to No. 21.

The Thunder received the draft rights of Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, who was drafted at No. 16. The Pistons will get the rights to Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie, the 17th overall pick.

The 6-9 wing averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 50/33/72 shooting splits in 2025-26.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty first pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Mexican forward Karim Lopez after he was selected by the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lopez possesses a good frame and strength that match at just 19 years old. He is not the twitchiest or quickest athlete, but he will be able to use his strength as an effective defender on pace-driven players rather than fast-twitch guards.

Offensively, Lopez is a player who knows his role. He was used as a supplementary piece in the NBL, and that is likely what his role will be in the NBA. While not being a primary creator, he has enough IQ to make the easy passes and he keeps the ball moving.

A key skill for Lopez and his development will be his outside shooting. If he is not going to be a primary creator, his value as a catch-and-shoot threat will be essential. He shot 33 percent from three in 2025-26, and the shot looks good. Still a teenager, he has plenty of time to develop as a shooter.

The pick is certainly on the surprising side. Many mock drafts had Memphis drafting a guard with its second first-rounder, and Alabama guard Labaron Philon was still on the board (he went to Philadelphia at No. 22).

Another point to consider: multiple reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings will not pursue Ja Morant this offseason. The Grizzlies going with a wing and not a point guard with this pick could be telling.