Managing the cap sheet is one of the most essential parts of team building in today's NBA since the introduction of the first and second aprons in the 2024 offseason.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a good spot on its books entering year one of a rebuild. The goal for a rebuilding team is to have core players to be built around on rookie contracts, and veterans on larger salaries that could be traded at a later time.

Core and Moveable Veteran

Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey are the true core players currently on the roster, and all three are on rookie deals. Jerami Grant is the highest-paid player on the team, set to make approximately $34.2 million in 2026-27. Grant has a player option in 2027-28 for around $36.4 million.

Matching salaries in trades is a complex task in the NBA. Because of that, multi-team deals become more useful than before. Grant is a piece that, if he plays well and stays healthy, could be moved as salary filler in a trade while still being solid veteran scorer on the wing.

Tradeable value contracts

Another valuable commodity is veterans on value contracts who can contribute in a playoff environment. Memphis already traded one of those this offseason, sending Santi Aldama to the Dallas Mavericks. Ty Jerome also fits this mold. Yes, he leaves a lot to be desired defensively, but the offensive production is undeniable.

Jerome finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024-25. Last season with Memphis, he averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game on 47/42/88 shooting splits.

In 15 games last season before getting injured, Ty Jerome led the entire NBA in points created per 100 possessions…



Not crazy to think there’s potential for him scaling his game up and being a really good starter if he can stay on the court. Nasty game. pic.twitter.com/Sf6GPBKGK4 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 30, 2026

The 29-year-old is set to make only $9.2 million in 2026-27 with a player option in 2027-28.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who is also a point guard, could fit this mold as well. Pippen only played 10 games last season due to injury, but in 2024-25 he broke out as a reliable player. He played in 79 games, starting 21 and averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 assists per game.

What could stand out to other teams is his playoff performance that season. The Grizzlies were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Pippen scored 28 points in game three and 30 in game four of that series.

HUGE SHOT SCOTTY PIPPEN JR pic.twitter.com/5dzkR6a5yq — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) April 25, 2025

Value contracts to keep

The Grizzlies also have players costing pennies on the dollar who are worth keeping for the future. Jaylen Wells is still on a rookie contract, making approximately $2.3 million this season with a $2.5 million team option for 2027-28. He is also extension-eligible.

Cam Spencer broke out as one of the best shooters in the NBA last season and is under contract for three more years, including a $2.8 million team option in 2028-29. Spencer is due to make around $2.4 million this season and $2.6 million in 2027-28.

Dead Money

There is one major negative on Memphis' cap sheet, and that is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's dead money. The veteran wing was bought out by the Grizzlies before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is owed $17.7 million by Memphis in 2026-27.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was having the time of his life on the golf course after joining the Sixers. 🤣🔥



(h/t @JoshReynolds24)



pic.twitter.com/WdGNztDqtT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 26, 2026

While dead money is obviously not something a team wants to deal with, Memphis is in a spot right now where it is not a major detriment given the rest of the cap sheet. Grant is the only player making over $15 million in 2026-27.

Cole Anthony and Mamadi Diakite are also earning small amounts of dead money. Anthony is due $3.7 million per season over the next two years, and Diakite is making $464,050 in 2026-27.

Assets who could be gone before the season starts

Memphis still has 19 standard contract players rostered, which is four over the limit of 15. Some of the guys who could be elsewhere by opening night include Taj Gibson, whose money is non-guaranteed, D'Angelo Russell, Kris Murray and AJ Johnson.

Gibson is set to make $3.8 million in 2026-27, Russell is set at approximately $6 million, Murray's salary is $5.3 million and Johnson's is $3.2 million.

These four players are the logical choices to part ways with to trim the roster to 15.

Extension eligible players

Memphis has six players eligible for a contract extension: Grant, Isaiah Stewart, Taylor Hendricks, Kris Murray, GG Jackson and Jaylen Wells.

Wells is the one to watch, as he has solidified himself as a real rotation piece. Jackson is also a player who could stay in Memphis long-term, but he has yet to produce while playing meaningful basketball. This season will be key for his future.