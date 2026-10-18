How Cameron Boozer Responds to Kevin Garnett's Message

It's not every day that one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, one of the greatest players to ever play your position of power forward, acknowledges your existence, let alone speaks highly of your game.

Yet, that's where Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Cameron Boozer finds himself, with none other than Kevin Garnett, legendary power forward from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, not only commenting on the Grizzlies' rookie's game, but praising his potential to the hoop heavens.

On Garnett's podcast, KG Certified, he spoke with Grizzlies legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen about the NBA at large, where they shared their thoughts on the Memphis Rookie.

What Differentiates Cam Boozer from past Duke Stars?



"Snappy decision-making... the ability to read the floor... Having the physical profile to deliver timely accurate passes that really punctuate the brilliance" - @bgeis_bird



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/7IZu0XrL5N — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 9, 2026

Kevin Garnett Praises Boozer's Game

Dec 8, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) plants his face into the mat after a foul as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnett spoke very highly of Boozer's game, calling him polished, high IQ, defensive, athletic and productive. KG even compared him to Denver Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic.

I like him, I like him.



He is really polished. And he plays defense too...



He is going to be in (Rookie of the Year talks). He got the most give, he got the most – I can get away with anything any night – he can mess up and still (produce).



He gonna be 20/10.



He got a little Jokic in his game. He is a little more athletic, he will dunk you. The high-post where he can make decisions.



He nice, I like him. He got a high IQ too. Shout out to Boozer. Kevin Garnett

How Cameron Boozer Responds

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) shoots for three during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer is already showing what he can do on a basketball court every time he laces up the sneaks. He will back up Garnett's belief in him by continuing to do so.

Boozer's 63% TS% in preseaon is already a spectacular scoring efficiency; if it can be remotely maintained as volume increases, he will become one of the most efficient scoring hubs in the league.

Through four preseason games, Boozer is averaging 14 points per game, shooting 47% on nine shots per game, 33% 3P% on three three-pointers per game, and 83% FT% on six free throws per game. He is averaging just under six rebounds, half a steal per game, along with 3 assists to 1.5 turnovers for a 2.0 A/TO.

He is averaging 22.6% AST% of his team's assists when Boozer in on the floor along with 18% of his team's defensive boards and 13% of his team's total boards.

Boozer's high level of two-way feel and focus on the details help his teams win every possession; him also being a good-shot-creaton machine between getting to the rim for layups, hitting open threes, and making team-first decisions with the ball, are just a few of the reasons he's also an offensive hub.

His play on the court has already earned praise not just from all-time greats like Garnett, but other stars around the league like the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, who similarly commended the rookie for his veteran-like polished play.

This is a player with a high floor and even higher ceiling of two-way impact; if Boozer was a skyscraper of potential, his base would be as sturdy as any while his realistic potential would be as high as any.

As for the potential of a skyscraping superstar like Boozer, the great Michael Jordan said it best, 'the ceiling is the roof.'