Cameron Boozer Receives Review from Former Duke Star Paolo Banchero
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Power forwards who can operate either end of a pick-and-roll don't grow on trees, yet two sprouted up in a preseason matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic the other night.
Memphis hosted the Magic for Orlando's preseason opening game, where former Duke freshman phenoms Cameron Boozer and Paolo Banchero faced off for the first time in the NBA.
Boozer scored 16 PTS on 4/7 shots. knocking down 2/3 3P, pulling down 6 REB, and dishing 2 AST, despite 2 TO; Banchero posted a modest 11 PTS in 15 MIN, primarily off 7/10 FT at the pinstripe, adding in 5 AST to just 2 TO.
Orlando pulled out the victory, splashing a surprisingly impressive 20/45 3PA as a team, by moving the ball and setting themselves up for open looks throughout, especially anytime Banchero had the rock in his hands with his head up surveying to find a teammate on a paint-and-spray kickout.
Boozer looked prepared, making winning plays and good choices to help his team throughout, playing efficient basketball as he tends to do.
Paolo Banchero Quote about Cameron Boozer
At Magic Training Camp the following day, Magic's star forward beamed with pride when asked about his fellow Blue Devil Alumni in Boozer, praising his professional attitude, calm composition, and sound decision making for a rookie.
He looked pro ready, definitely composed.Paolo Banchero
Thought he just played very good basketball, played within himself, took the right shots.
Yeah, I think Memphis has something to be excited about with him.
Boozer indeed looked poised, skilled, and ready for the moment in his game against the Magic.
Showing an incredible display of all-around skills such as flashing his 3pt potential, pulling down boards with ease, and executing team-first decisions consistently are some of the traits that made Boozer such a tantalizing top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Being a winning player right away by immediately bringing good habits on both sides is something that should carry him not just through this preseason, but through every game the rest of entire career; these the type of high-feel high-skill traits that define his potential greatness.
With the Grizzlies surrounding him with a mix of young, two-way talent, Memphis could be more competitive than expected this season, but it all depends on how quickly Boozer becomes one of the most impactful players in the league.
Don't act surprised if it happens overnight.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK