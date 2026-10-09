Power forwards who can operate either end of a pick-and-roll don't grow on trees, yet two sprouted up in a preseason matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic the other night.

Memphis hosted the Magic for Orlando's preseason opening game, where former Duke freshman phenoms Cameron Boozer and Paolo Banchero faced off for the first time in the NBA.

Boozer scored 16 PTS on 4/7 shots. knocking down 2/3 3P, pulling down 6 REB, and dishing 2 AST, despite 2 TO; Banchero posted a modest 11 PTS in 15 MIN, primarily off 7/10 FT at the pinstripe, adding in 5 AST to just 2 TO.

Orlando pulled out the victory, splashing a surprisingly impressive 20/45 3PA as a team, by moving the ball and setting themselves up for open looks throughout, especially anytime Banchero had the rock in his hands with his head up surveying to find a teammate on a paint-and-spray kickout.

Boozer looked prepared, making winning plays and good choices to help his team throughout, playing efficient basketball as he tends to do.

What are the Memphis Grizzlies hoping for most on draft night?



"Philon and Boozer in the pick and roll would be a really dynamic combo" - @CTFazio24



The 2026 NBA Draft Day Wishlist:

Team Draft Strategy @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/FX8hwb0r7t — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 23, 2026

Paolo Banchero Quote about Cameron Boozer

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (41) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Magic Training Camp the following day, Magic's star forward beamed with pride when asked about his fellow Blue Devil Alumni in Boozer, praising his professional attitude, calm composition, and sound decision making for a rookie.

He looked pro ready, definitely composed.



Thought he just played very good basketball, played within himself, took the right shots.



Yeah, I think Memphis has something to be excited about with him. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero on facing Rookie Cameron Boozer:



“He looked pro ready, definitely composed.



Thought he just played very good basketball, played within himself, took the right shots.



Yeah, I think Memphis has something to be excited about with him.” pic.twitter.com/jblRgo261G — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 9, 2026

Boozer indeed looked poised, skilled, and ready for the moment in his game against the Magic.

Showing an incredible display of all-around skills such as flashing his 3pt potential, pulling down boards with ease, and executing team-first decisions consistently are some of the traits that made Boozer such a tantalizing top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Being a winning player right away by immediately bringing good habits on both sides is something that should carry him not just through this preseason, but through every game the rest of entire career; these the type of high-feel high-skill traits that define his potential greatness.

With the Grizzlies surrounding him with a mix of young, two-way talent, Memphis could be more competitive than expected this season, but it all depends on how quickly Boozer becomes one of the most impactful players in the league.

Don't act surprised if it happens overnight.