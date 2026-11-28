Now 20 games into the season, and despite the familiar feeling of an increasing amount of injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently 15-5. They also have made it to the next stage of the NBA Cup, another indicator this team may be more for real than any remaining doubters may think.

There have been plenty of reasons as to why the Grizzlies have been so good to start the year. One of the most impressive and consistent reasons has been Cam Spencer.

After last season, there was little doubt that Cam Spencer could shoot, as he proved to be one of the best shooters in the league. However, this season, Spencer has taken his ability to rarely miss to a new level. Consider this comparison:

There have only been 2 times in NBA history that a player has



Made better than 50% of his 3s



Made better than 95% of his free throws



Through the first 20 games of a season (min. 75 3PAs, 35 FTAs)



2014-2015 Kyle Korver



2026-2027 Cam Spencer pic.twitter.com/ve5z1bTRdX — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) November 28, 2026

In fact, for all players that have attempted at least 150 shots, 50 threes, and 30 free throws through a team's first 20 games in a single season in NBA history, the two best true shooting percentages are 2014-2015 Kyle Korver (.750) and Cam Spencer this year (.732). Spencer has shown the ability to take and make shots at a very rare rate this season, and his impact has been incredibly high as a result.

But this has been Cam so far in his entire career. Last night was the 117th game in Spencer's career. When considering all players in NBA history who have attempted at least 400 threes and 150 free throws in the first 117 games of their career, Spencer has the best TS% (65%) , 3p% (45.4%), and FT% (95.2%). In other words, in terms of shot quality, Spencer is having one of the best starts to a career in NBA history.

To be fair, the volume of Spencer's attempts is relevant as well. That may keep some from saying that he truly is one of the best shooters the league has seen in recent history. But that is also by design. The additional part of Spencer's game that makes him so valuable is his passing, processing and decision making. This is especially true when he starts, as Spencer averages nearly 8.5 assists per start and better than a 5 to 1 assist to turnover ratio.

In fact, since the start of the 2025-2026 season, for any player that has attempted at least 700 FGAs in that time span, only four players have a True Shooting Percentage above 63% with an assist percentage above 30%: Nikola Jokic, SGA, Giannis, and Cam Spencer. This of course is not meant to suggest Spencer is on the level of those other names, but to add validation to to his level of value when on the court.

And for the Grizzlies this season, that is exactly what Spencer is consistently providing: value. The Grizzlies are in the 90th percentile or better in Offensive Rating, eFG%, and 3P% among NBA lineups when Spencer is in the game, many times in which he is manning the point guard position. This is a big reason why the Grizzlies have been one of the best offensive teams in the league this season.

In other words, Spencer is truly becoming one of the best sources of passing and precision shooting in the league, a combination that is both rare and critical to consistent offensive success. In Grizzlies terms, it is as if they finally have found the combination of Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard in a singular player. In NBA terms, Spencer's level of accuracy and adaptability truly makes him one of the most valuable contracts in the league.

And in historic terms, we may truly be witnessing the start of one of the best shooting seasons in league history. And with the confidence and consistency that Spencer shoots with, no one in Grizzdom will be surprised when he gets it accomplished.