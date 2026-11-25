Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, enjoy some football, and reflect on the things we are thankful for. While the holiday is often centered around the people closest to us, it can also serve as a reminder to appreciate the things we sometimes take for granted.

In the sports world, Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to reflect on where your favorite teams stand and what they have to be thankful for.

And in Memphis, there is plenty to appreciate.

The Grizzlies have experienced plenty of change over the last year, entering a new chapter of basketball with a revamped roster, promising young talent, and a front office that has given the organization plenty of reasons to believe in its future.

Memphis Grizzlies +/− so far. What stands out? pic.twitter.com/eUNGmUGRIq — Clutch Numbers (@ClutchNumbers) November 23, 2026

Memphis has gotten off to an impressive 13-5 start, entering Wednesday's night NBA Cup matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, good for fifth in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are averaging 120.3 points per game, the second-highest mark in the NBA, while ranking fourth in net rating at plus-9.0.

There is plenty of basketball left to be played, but Memphis has already given its fans something to be excited about.

So, what should the Grizzlies be thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Zach Kleiman

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman speaks to members of the Media at Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the top of this year's list is the man responsible for building the foundation of Memphis basketball. Zach Kleiman has been at the forefront of the Grizzlies' basketball operations since 2019, and his impact on the organization has been significant.

Kleiman's resume speaks for itself. He was named the NBA's Executive of the Year following the 2021-22 season, becoming the youngest recipient of the award at just 33 years old. That season, Memphis finished 56-26, tied a franchise record for wins, and secured the second seed in the Western Conference.

His fingerprints are all over the franchise's previous core. Kleiman selected Ja Morant with the second overall pick in 2019, acquired Desmond Bane's draft rights in 2020, and helped secure Jaren Jackson Jr. with a multiyear extension. He also hired Taylor Jenkins, who helped guide the organization through its rise in the Western Conference.

But perhaps what Memphis should be most thankful for is Kleiman's ability to navigate the organization into its next chapter.

The Grizzlies have had to make difficult decisions and move on from the franchise pieces of their previous roster, but Kleiman has continued to accumulate young talent and give the franchise a new direction. His work in acquiring and developing the players that have the Grizzlies in the middle of the Western Conference race so soon is impressive.

Cameron Boozer

Nov 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The future of Memphis basketball has a new face, and his name is Cameron Boozer.

The third overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has wasted little time showing why the Grizzlies were so excited to bring him aboard. Through his first 16 games, Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Those are impressive numbers for any rookie, let alone a 19-year-old entering the league with the expectations that come with being a top-three selection.

Cam Boozer with his first career triple-double 😤



He is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double 👀 pic.twitter.com/PfEQ4bdzUJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2026

Boozer has already demonstrated that he can do much more than score. His ability to rebound, facilitate, and create opportunities for his teammates gives Memphis a versatile offensive weapon. He even recorded a triple-double earlier this season against Portland, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. At 19 years and 103 days old, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Boozer is currently dealing with an ankle injury that is expected to hold him out for a minimum of 4 weeks.

The Young Core

Nov 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Grizzlies have assembled a group of players who are already contributing to winning basketball while still having plenty of room to grow. And with the way this team has started the season, there is reason to believe that the young core could become something special.

Cedric Coward has been one of the biggest contributors, averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He has shown an ability to impact the game in multiple areas, giving Memphis a versatile forward who can contribute without needing the ball in his hands every possession.

Zach Edey continues to provide a dominating interior presence, averaging 9.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. His size and rebounding ability give Memphis a different look in the frontcourt, and his continued development will be important for the team's long-term success.

Jaylen Wells has also become a valuable piece, averaging 11.1 points per game while providing another perimeter option. And that goes without mentioning Cam Spencer, GG Jackson, and others.

Ty Jerome

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Jerome has been the piece that has tied the Grizzlies together. They needed a point guard to round out their roster, and Jerome has been more than they could have ever expected. Through 13 games this season, Jerome is averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. He has also been shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.

The 13-5 start is certainly encouraging, but the bigger story is what this team could become. Memphis has young players producing, established contributors finding their roles, and a front office that has already demonstrated an ability to build a competitive roster.

There will undoubtedly be growing pains along the way, and the challenge will be sustaining this success as the season progresses. But for a franchise entering a new chapter, there are worse places to be than sitting near the top of the Western Conference.

Enjoy the holidays with your family, appreciate the people around you, and remember what makes sports so special. Sports give us something to rally behind, something to debate, and something that brings people together.

And this Thanksgiving, Memphis Grizzlies fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Happy Thanksgiving!