



Memphis's starters did their job Friday night, but the NBA's leading bench unit was the headline in a 142-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Ten different Grizzlies reached double figures, matching an NBA record and setting a new mark for the franchise.



This kind of outburst is becoming the norm for this group, and it is not the first time it has happened under head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

THE GRIZZLIES HAD A FRANCHISE-RECORD 10 PLAYERS IN DOUBLE FIGURES 🤯



Jerami Grant (22 PTS) and Ty Jerome (17 PTS) led the way as Memphis picked up the West Group B win! pic.twitter.com/abrg3dP4Am — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2026

A season ago, Memphis led the NBA in bench scoring at 47.2 points a game. This season's unit hasn't missed a beat, averaging 47.9 points a game, still the most in the league a year later.

They did it without two of their key big men too. Zach Edey was out for ankle injury management and Quinten Post was still in the NBA's concussion protocol, so Isaiah Stewart slid into the starting lineup at center and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks in 20 minutes.

Taylor Hendricks, whose minutes have been steadily climbing over the last few games, picked up his first double-double of the season on three of five shooting from the field and two of three from three, with 10 points and 12 rebounds in 19 minutes.



Jerami Grant continued to impress off the bench, leading all reserves with 22 points and even scored seven points in seven seconds in the second quarter, but he left with 7:36 remaining in the fourth with a head injury after a collision with Herb Jones.

Jerami Grant goes back to the locker room with a head injury pic.twitter.com/ml1yvVhp0s — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 14, 2026

There was no immediate word on his condition, but Grant is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.



GG Jackson and Cam Spencer each had 14, Javon Small scored 10, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added six in just two minutes of play.

Set the table. Served the 👌. pic.twitter.com/Cry9IcZpxJ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 14, 2026

The Grizzlies bench shot 21 of 36 from the field and 13 of 21 from three, while the starters took 24 attempts from deep to make just five.

Spencer finished with a team high plus-35 for the game, followed by Jackson at plus-30, Hendricks a plus-25 and Grant as a plus-24, as the bench unit dominated the plus minus scales Friday night.

Cam Spencer lob to GG Jackson! pic.twitter.com/NNiy5NOEJz — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 14, 2026



The starters did their part to reach double figures too. Ty Jerome led them with 17 points, Cedric Coward added 14, Cam Boozer had 12 and Jaylen Wells scored 11.

Ty Jerome DEEP three pic.twitter.com/QeVtvTB36M — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 14, 2026



New Orleans came in with one of the league's top-five bench units as well, but managed just 27 points against Memphis's reserves.

Saddiq Bey continues to light up the Grizzlies every chance he gets, as he gave the Pelicans some life off the bench and scored 30 on 11-of-20 shooting, and now averages 24.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in his last five games against Memphis.

Saddiq Bey can’t stop hitting from deep 👏 pic.twitter.com/PRcW2wsxU8 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) November 14, 2026



Memphis improved to 8-4 overall and 6-0 on the road, the best start away from FedExForum in franchise history, and is now 1-1 in NBA Cup group play.

The Grizzlies will look to bring some of that road magic back home to FedExForum, where they have lost four in a row, as Saturday night they host Brooklyn for their first back-to-back of the season.



