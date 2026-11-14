The Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 142-111 to move to 8-4 and 1-1 in NBA Cup play.

Memphis' point differential in cup games is back to even after the 31-point victory.

The bench had an impressive night, and the ball movement stood out. Here is more on that, along with other winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Strong bench performance

While Memphis has good depth, the substitution timing of the bench unit has hurt the team at times this season. Tonight, the bench was a big piece of the game for the Grizzlies.

Reserves combined for 76 of Memphis' 142 points and shot 21-for-36 from the field and 13-for-21 from three. Jerami Grant continued to be rock solid with his consistency; Cam Spencer had another quality game, and Taylor Hendricks gave good minutes on a night the Grizzlies were without Zach Edey due to injury management.

GG Jackson had a nice game, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds. That could help his confidence, as he has seen a decrease in minutes lately.

Winner: Scoring off assists

The Grizzlies had 35 assists as a team tonight. When shots were coming off ball movement and kick-outs off penetration rather than isolation looks, the shot quality improvement was noticeable.

Ty Jerome impacted the game with his passing despite a slow scoring night, recording a season-high nine assists. That is very encouraging, considering he has had five or fewer assists in all of the past six games.

Winner: Cedric Coward and Jerami Grant continue consistent play

Cedric Coward and Grant have maybe been Memphis' most consistent players this season. Coward's development is a significant piece of the Grizzlies' rebuild, and he continued a strong start to his second season with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He was also solid once again on the defensive end, an area where he has shown real improvement in both as an on-ball and help-side defender.

Cedric Coward is HOOPING pic.twitter.com/Bw1XpluASl — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 14, 2026

Grant put up 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and knocked down three threes. He has been the ultimate plug-and-play player and, overall, just a very solid NBA basketball player.

Jerami Grant scores 7 points in 7 seconds: pic.twitter.com/OU0Z5mg9OB — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 14, 2026

Loser: Saddiq Bey further establishes himself as a Grizzlies killer

It might be safe to add Saddiq Bey to the list of certified Grizzlies killers, joining players like CJ McCollum and Zach LaVine. He finished with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting tonight and made some difficult threes off movement

Saddiq Bey can’t stop hitting from deep 👏 pic.twitter.com/PRcW2wsxU8 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) November 14, 2026

Bey scored 18, 22 and 36 points in his previous three games against Memphis.

Winner: Three-point shooting

Memphis came into the game second in the NBA in three-point percentage at 38.9 percent, only behind the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies shot 40 percent from outside tonight, continuing its stretch of hot shooting to start the season.