Ja Morant struggles lead Memphis Grizzlies report card in collapse against Oklahoma City Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies came out tonight on a heater, growing their lead to 19 points against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, the Thunder proved too much with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going off for 22 points in the second half of the game en route to a comeback win. The Grizzlies were firing on all cylinders with 3 players scoring in double figures in the first half alone. Let's examine how some of these players performed in the Memphis Grizzlies' report card following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ja Morant struggled heavily tonight, finishing the night shooting 3/18 from the field. Almost all of his shots were short, which could prove to be an easy fix if he can fix some nagging injuries or get his legs under him. Morant was able to make up for his shooting woes with his passing prowess, notching 8 assists on the night to go with his 11 points. If Ja wants to get a higher grade, the fix is simple, be more efficient with his scoring.
Jaren Jackson Jr. was a huge contributor in the Grizzlies' building a 19-point lead. However, for Jackson Jr., it was a tale of two halves, where he went 4/6 from the field in the first half and went an abysmal 2/10 in the second half. He started to settle for the 3 point shot, and those long rebounds allowed the athletic Thunder to get out and run in their path to their comeback.
Santi Aldama played strong off the bench, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal. He brought a calm pace to the team while they were scrambling to hold their lead together, and when they were the ones attempting a comeback, his play was solid. Santi's role is elevated due to the injuries of some of the other Grizzllies players, but if he can continue this type of play off the bench with good efficiency, it could help the team long term.
Jaylen Wells scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, having struggled in the second half. He was another player like Jaren who was a story of two halves. His impact was felt in the first part of the game, where he was part of the catalyst that helped give the team the lead. While he disappointingly closed the game, look for Wells to put together a complete game next time out.