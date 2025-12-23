Memphis Grizzlies-OKC Thunder Final Injury Report Update: Several players to sit out
In this story:
The Oklahoma City thunder announced that forward/center Chet Holmgren will not be available for Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, along with guard/forwards Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 8:30 p.m. CST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 98.1 FM/640 AM (Oklahoma)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) and Oklahoma City Thunder (25-3) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Thunder winning the first early in November. The Grizzlies are 45-88 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 23-32 in home games and 22-56 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Cam Spencer
C Jaren Jackson Jr.
F Jaylen Wells
F Brandon Clarke
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Cason Wallace
C Ben Carlson
F Lugentz Dort
F Jalen Williams
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Ja Morant: Out - Ankle
Vince Williams: Out - Knee
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Javon Small: Out - Toe
GG Jackson: Out - G League
THUNDER
Chet Holmgren: Out - Back
Alex Caruso: Out - Finger
Aaron Wiggins: Out - Adductor
Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Calf
Jaylin Williams: Out - Heel
Ousmane Dieng: Out - Calf
Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee
Nikola Topic: Out - Cancer
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-112), Thunder -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +750, Thunder -1200
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -106, under -114)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on loss to Washington Wizards: "We didn't do the things that lead tow inning basketball today. No pace, no ball movement in the second half and then, on top of this, we allowed the other team to bully us and offenisve rebound. We've been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the whole league, able to keep the possession game in our favor. Today I think they rebounded 41 or 42 percent of their misses which is, obviously, unsustainable.
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
This Grizzlies big discusses adjusting to new role
Does recent success without Ja Morant hint at a new Grizzlies future?
Memphis Grizzlies face interesting trade deadline
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.