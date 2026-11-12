Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-3) and Denver Nuggets (5-4) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Nuggets won the season series, 3-1, and are 71-42 all-time, but this is a healthier and stronger Memphis team now.

One key matchup to watch: the battle between high-scoring point guards, Ty Jerome and Jamal Murray, who are both averaging around 26 points per game while converting on about half of their field goal attempts. And of course, the Grizzlies will need to get a handle on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic -- it's important for Zach Edey to stay out of foul trouble, and match minutes where possible, though Jokic likely will try to take Edey outside the paint.

The Nuggets are coming off a 110-100, loss to the Houston Rockets. Murray finished with 38 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, while Jokic ended up with 25 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Cameron Boozer finished with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and a block, while Jerome (one of the top per-minute scorers in the NBA this season) ended up with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jerami Grant contributed 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block off the bench.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN, ABC24 (Memphis), Altitude Sports, Altitude+ (Denver)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-105), Nuggets -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +140, Nuggets -166

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome on how they closed out the Raptors, one of the better fourth quarter teams: "Just resilience, man. Zach [Edey] and [Cameron Boozer] made some big-time plays, Jerami [Grant] was awesome tonight. Got contrinutions from everybody, stayed together for 48 minutes.

Jerome on snapping the three-game losing skid: "We picked up our intensity again, we got back to our identity a little bit. I didn't check the stat sheet yet, but we probably won the possession game."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

C Nikola Jokic

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Quinten Post: Out - Concussion

Isaiah Stewart: Available - Knee

NUGGETS

Julian Strawther: Out - Knee