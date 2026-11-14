The Grizzlies come off a 142-111 win in New Orleans, scoring 35 or more points in every quarter in an impressive performance since they prevailed in each 12-minute stretch to avenge a 135-134 overtime loss at home to open November, improving to 2-4 on the month.

Jerami Grant led all Memphis players with 22 points off the bench as 10 players, including all starters, scored in double-figures. Ty Jerome had a team-best nine assists to go with 17 points, while Cameron Boozer and Taylor Hendricks registered double-doubles. Zach Edey didn’t play and was listed as questionable for this home game vs. Brooklyn due to ankle maintenance.

Jerome has been ruled out of this matchup against the Nets.

Edey and Grant were deemed questionable for the Brooklyn game -- and then ruled out prior to tipoff. That means the Grizzlies will need to go deeper into their bench again, which may not be a huge problem considering how well that many of those reserves played against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is bringing up the rear in the Atlantic Divsion and last played Wednesday, defeating the Pelicans 145-111 in its most impressive outing of the young season. Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin each scored 22 points, helping lift the Nets to 3-8.

Memphis leads the Nets 32-28 in the regular season series. The teams split last season’s encounters, both played this calendar year. Brooklyn lost in Memphis 103-98 on Jan. 11, but won at home in the most recent contest on March 9, 126-115. Memphis was in tank mode and was led by Rayan Rupert in scoring, although it’s notable that Small started and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Center Day’ron Sharpe scored a team-high 19 for Brooklyn. The Griz have won six of the last eight over the Nets at FedEx Forum, including the last two.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:10 p.m. ET, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Memphis), YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Memphis), WFAN (Brooklyn)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

C Zach Edey

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

NETS

F Toumani Camara

F Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

G Ja Morant

G Damian Lillard

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

C Zach Edey: Questionable, Left Ankle Injury Management

F Jerami Grant: Questionable, Head Injury

G Ty Jerome: Out, RIght HIp Soreness

G Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out, Lumbar Disc Herniation

C Quinten Post: Out, Concussion Protocol

G Richie Saunders: Out, Right Knee Surgery

NETS

G Nolan Traore: Probable, Right Calf Tightness/Soreness

G Mikel Brown Jr.: Probable, Illness

F Joshua Jefferson: Out, G League - On Assignment

F Grant Nelson: Out, G League - Two-way

F Tyler Bilodeau: Out, G League - Two-way

G Ben Saraf: Out, G League - On Assignment

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-112), Nets +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -130, Nets +110

Total points scored: 227.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"Super proud of our performance today. To me, we committed to the things that we didn’t do so well in the Denver game and took the lessons and applied it today. You saw several sequences where the ball is moving great. Guys are making, I wouldn’t call it unselfish. They’re just making the right reads out of the situation." - Grizzlies HC Tuomas Iisalo on Memphis’ performance in New Orleans