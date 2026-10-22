It's a rebuilding season for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team is among the youngest in the NBA, and led by Rookie of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer. Therefore, Memphis should embrace what comes with that reality. The Grizzlies will stumble and fall more often than not and, while the games may be fun, they won't be able to play with the better teams in the league.

Nobody told Ty Jerome and Jerami Grant any of that, apparently.

Make no mistake, the future of this franchise belongs to Boozer, and likely Zach Edey, and Cedric Coward, and future 1st round picks not yet on the Grizzlies roster. But for one night at FedExForum - and potentially more as the season grinds forth - the story wasn't the play of the young, new era.

It was how the two veterans on the opening night active roster helped lead the way, in different ways.

Ty Jerome the magnificent

It's not just that Ty Jerome scored 45 points against the Utah Jazz in Memphis' 123-103 victory Wednesday night. It's in HOW he did it. Jerome was a maestro of the pick and roll, knocking down both easy and hard shots off of multiple types of screens. He also played off ball at times and scored cutting to the rim, allowing for the skill set of Boozer and other offensive facilitators to shine.

He rebounded and got out in transition. He created scoring chances for others without hindering the offense by losing possessions due to turnovers. He was everything the Grizzlies needed on a night when Cameron Boozer, whose 11 rebounds, 5 assists (to 1 turnover), and team-best +32, helped make up for a poor shooting night (2-15 from the field) in other spaces and places.

For any young team, there needs to be a stop gap player who can be the training wheels as the offense comes with more experience. Even the "vet" young guys have not played much NBA basketball - Zach Edey missed much of last season, Cedric Coward is entering just his second NBA season. Combine that with Boozer's rookie campaign and Jaylen Wells' in and out offensive contributions? Someone will have to get buckets from time to time.

And Ty Jerome, clearly, can get buckets.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) pumps up the crowd during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe Ty can be the answer for the Memphis Grizzlies at the point guard position long-term. He looked up to the task against the Jazz. But whether he's auditioning for an eventual extension with the Grizzlies or showing the NBA he's among the league's best bargains ahead of the trade deadline, Memphis benefits one way or another.

He makes the team better. How that evolves as those around him improve, and the season plays out wins and losses wise, will be a major storyline for the 2026-2027 Memphis Grizzlies.

Jerami Grant will not be an afterthought

Ja Morant played well in his debut in Portland with the Trail Blazers. That's great - all Memphis Grizzlies fans should wish Ja well. The main piece of the trade for Memphis coming back, Jerami Grant, has been seen as pure salary matching fodder as the Grizzlies completed the process of moving on from the Morant era.

But Jerami Grant averaged 18 points last season on that playoff Portland Trail Blazer team. And while the role is different in Memphis, Grant coming off the bench helped spark and stabilize a big Grizzlies win on opening night.

Grant's 15 points as a reserve in 24 minutes played established him as a legitimate 6th man possibility for the Grizzlies. What Jerome is for the starters Grant can be for the bench unit, but from a different position. As a combo forward alongside GG Jackson, he can create matchup issues regardless of what guards and bigs are at his side.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (3) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He can body a guard. He can run past a big. He can play in whatever lineup, whatever rotation the Grizzlies need him to. Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo have his most veteran player (12 years in the NBA and the only player over 30 years old on the roster) anchoring a unit that must be able to maintain, or even build upon, leads while the likes of Jerome, Cam Boozer, and Zach Edey are on the bench.

Grant has seen a lot in his career in the NBA. He knows the realities of the business - while his contract is not as tradeable as Jerome's, it can indeed still be moved. Maybe he won't be in Memphis beyond this season, or even this trade deadline.

But while he is here, he will do his job. And that level of professionalism will help the Grizzlies both on and off the court.

Youth will be served in Memphis, no doubt. But without Ty Jerome and Jerami Grant, the opening night victory over the Utah Jazz would have been much less likely to come to pass.

As the Grizzlies walk the line of competitiveness and building for the future, respect for their "elders" must remain part of the process as well.