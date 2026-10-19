Final Record Predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies' 2026/27 Season

The Memphis Grizzlies rebuild is under full swing after moving on from former franchise cornerstones Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies enter a new era with the core of Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells.

Beyond their young "core four" the Grizzlies lineup is flooded with depth, making it an intriguing season in Memphis.

Cameron Boozer has already showcased how NBA ready he is this preseason, and with the new anti-tanking rules in place, it appears that the Grizzlies could surprise some people.

2026-27 Memphis Grizzlies

Over/Under: 31.0



What's your take on this Grizzlies squad? pic.twitter.com/jstD5MoFFC — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 12, 2026

I'll start with the Grizzlies making the Western Conference's play-in tournament. The seasons result relies on the growth of their young players, Zach Edey's health, and the instant impact made by Cameron Boozer. Last year the Golden State Warriors went 37-45 and ended up as the West's 10th seed, and with the scene in the West, some team has to make that jump, and I believe it can be Memphis.

I am going to predict the Grizzlies to be a .500 basketball team, going 41-41 finishing as the West's 8th seed. Memphis has a good chance to grow within the West and beyond their promising young stars, they added high level veterans Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart, Quinten Post, and are also excited for a full season of Ty Jerome.

Tuomas Iisalo will have a tough job of dispersing the minutes in Memphis, but it's more of a blessing than it is a curse to have the depth that the Grizzlies have.

Now for the opinion of others here OnSi.

Eric Jay Santos

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo (right) talks with forward Cedric Coward (23) and center Zach Edey (14) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“After the recent departure of Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are left without a definitive franchise star. Cameron Boozer could have a quick breakthrough as an All-Star talent for Memphis, though rookies generally need more experience before making a noticeable impact on team success. Examples include Kevin Durant and Cooper Flagg. On top of that, the Grizzlies will be facing an uphill battle in a Western Conference loaded with potential title contenders. The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all in the mix. A 35-47 record seems to be within reason, as the likes of Boozer, Zach Edey and Ty Jerome are bright spots, though a postseason appearance should not be expected. An eleventh or twelve seed is a realistic jump of improvement. However, the Grizzlies could fly higher under the radar depending on the circumstances.”

Tre Allen

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Memphis Grizzlies completely moved from the that young team that was finishing at the top of western conference in the past few years and shifted towards a rebuild. They drafted Cam Boozer in the draft and have other intriguing pieces such as Zach Edey and Cedric Coward. Through preseason they looked good finishing with a 3-1 record. There’s a lot to work with but it’s still a young team and will need time to develop. I predict that the Grizzlies go 32-50 and get the 12-seed. There’s still some heavy hitters in the west and I just don’t think they have the experience and talent to matchup with teams that made the playoffs or trying to return back after missing it the year before."

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts with guard Cam Spencer (24) and forward Cedric Coward (23) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is the stat that keeps stopping me: the Grizzlies were 7-3 when Zach Edey played last season. That was the case even when there was a mess around the massive center; the Grizzlies defense was simply that stingy. Can the Grizzlies replicate that level of success over a full season? Likely not. But, if Edey is healthy -- knock on something -- some of the projections of this season seem way too low. Ty Jerome is available from the start, Cedric Coward is primed for a leap, and Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart (when back) are both useful rotation additions. And then there's Cameron Boozer, who should be in the Rookie of the Year mix. Add to that a weakened West, after the first five or six teams, and there's no reason the Grizzlies can't get in the mid-30s in wins. Let's say 36-46, and the 10th and final Play-In Spot."