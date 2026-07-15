Memphis Grizzlies starch the Golden State Warriors for second Summer League win

Day six of Summer League and it was the second night of a back-to-back for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team improved to 2-1 (106-85), cruising to a comfortable victory as the game broke open late in the third quarter and the background players were the pivotal figures this time.

The team was a bit sloppy taking care of the ball, and despite the Golden State Warriors only making 31.3 percent of 3-point attempts, a good chunk of those looks were clean. Still, they did more good than bad, making the Warriors work hard to get into sets, and the effective screening on the other end opened up lots of avenues.

At the rim, the team shot 70.6 percent, which is 9.6 points above the SL average, and they made 53.1 percent of deep shots.

Cameron Boozer:

Cameron Boozer struggled in the first half missing all six shots, yet he made plays as a connector and was a factor on defense, moving his feet and picked up three steals. Aside from that, he did OK on the boards, picking up seven, but was mostly quiet. His grade is a D because he needed a stronger outing than Monday night and went with the flow.

Cedric Coward:

Cedric Coward, who made all First Team All Rookie in 2025-26, also went 0-for-2 in the first half yet the team hadn’t suffered without his assertiveness, holding a 47-44 lead. With how the Grizzlies were flowing after intermission, he was going along for the ride and was out of the way when his teammates were cooking. Still, he had enough changes to be more productive in the first half and his only baskets came after the Grizlzlies took a decisive edge, so he gets D +.

Javon Small:

Javon Small, the 23-year-old who played 42 games for the Grizzlies last season, was the team’s best player, earning himself an A. He was one of two guys keeping them alive in the first half, drilling four 3-pointers on the dribble and controlling the pace. He was also one of the team’s strongest defenders, even causing a steal against a weak dribble, and his four freebies tied for the most on the team with Taylor Hendricks, too.

He finished with 26 points on 58.3 percent shooting, with four rebounds, and seven assists and against one turnover. He didn't get reckless after intermission, and this is how a player with NBA experience is supposed to look at SL.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brendan Hausen:

Brandan Hausen, nice to meet you. He was a supernova, burying six 3-pointers on eight attempts and two came on consecutive possessions early in the second quarter. He moved well without the ball in transition plus the half-court, doing everything one expects of a good release valve. He gets an A.