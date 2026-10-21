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Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

A full preview of Wednesday night's preseason game in Memphis
Alex Toledo|
Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) and guard Ty Jerome (2) react during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) and guard Ty Jerome (2) react during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Memphis GrizzliesUtah Jazz

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Memphis), KJZZ Channel 14, Jazz+ (Utah)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, 680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM, 1280 AM (Utah)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz face off for an opening night showdown. The two teams split their season series against each other last season, (130-126 Jazz win in December 2025, 137-28 Grizzlies win in December 2025, a 123-114 Grizzlies win in February 2026 and a 147-101 Jazz win in April 2026).

The Grizzlies are 44-69 all-time in the regular season against the Jazz, including 26-30 at home and 18-39 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Jazz, meanwhile, traded for Jackson Jr. last season and drafted Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft, surrounding their incumbent core of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George. There are some projecting them to be a surprise team in the West.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110), Jazz +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Jazz +102

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer on the key to their comback during their final preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets: "I think on the defensive end, that's what we really want to buy into. Charlotte's a great team, we held them to 98 points, good team win tonight."

Boozer on their rebounding effort: "Just crashing the boards, gang rebounding as a team. Overall, we got to get better on that side but we're working on it."

Boozer on his chemistry with Edey: "He's a big target so just throwing it up there, trust him to go finish and he's doing it."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

JAZZ

G Keyonte George

G Darryn Peterson

C Jaxson Hayes

F Lauri Markkanen

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Isaiah Stewart: Doubtful - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Active - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Active - (Two-Way)

JAZZ

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Foot

Tony Bradley: Out - Quadriceps

Trey Alexander: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Blake Hinson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Wing acquired in Morant deal biggest winner as Grizzlies waive Clayton Jr., Peavy

How Cameron Boozer Responds to Kevin Garnett's Message

Point guard progress, Boozer impresses and more takeaways from Grizzlies' win against Hornets

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

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