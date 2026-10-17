The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-98 to finish preseason 3-1, as a young team tries to find its footing after a difficult season.

Here are three takeaways featuring a look at what the point guard position could look like early in the season.

Ty Jerome could have growing pains, but don't panic

Jerome struggled in the first half, despite back-to-back triples to end it. He finished with 10 points, but had 2 assists and looked indecisive at times as a facilitator. Luckily, Jerome bounced back in a big way, starting with a personal 6-0 run to end the half.

TY JEROME FROM DEEEEP pic.twitter.com/kC1fpQ5UfH — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 17, 2026

He finished the game with 17 points and 4 assists on 6-for-13 shooting in 22 minutes. While there is reason to be optimistic about Jerome, the first half was a flash of why hesitancy could be had about him as the full-time point guard. His success has come either off the bench or in small sample sizes, so he is not used to playing starting point guard minutes on a nightly basis.

The good news for Memphis is the second-half performance gives reason to not hit the panic button.

That leads right into another takeaway from tonight:

Scotty Pippen Jr. will be relied on more than expected

With Jerome potentially going through an adjustment period to being a starter, Pippen's role will be more important. He was all over the place defensively in his minutes tonight, getting steals and deflections consistently.

A Pippen steal leads to a Cam Boozer triple pic.twitter.com/p7UeGkgI8D — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 17, 2026

His defense, along with the steadiness he brings offensively, could get him extended minutes early in the season as Jerome adjusts. This could also open the door to more lineups with Pippen and Jerome on the floor together, which could be good for Jerome to settle in as a scorer and shooter.

Cam Boozer can be an impactful defender

Boozer's impact as a defender is a big question in terms of his long-term NBA future. Most of his intrigue is on the offensive end, with his elite playmaking, feel for the game, and efficiency. Boozer's frame and lack of top-end athleticism projected him as a tweener-type defender throughout the draft process, a guy who is too small to guard centers but not quick enough to guard on the perimeter.

Throughout the entire preseason, and again tonight, he has shown the ability to stay in front of the jumbo wings that are prevalent in today's NBA. He has matched up with Jalen Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Caleb Wilson, and tonight, Naz Reid. Boozer said he lost eight pounds during the offseason, and shedding that weight while seemingly keeping enough strength has allowed him to find a definitive role on defense.

The thought of Boozer being a guy who can hang on the perimeter is exciting for a Grizzlies team that has plenty of help inside with Zach Edey and Isaiah Stewart. While the preseason has been encouraging, time will tell how real Boozer's defensive impact will be.