Ranking the guards on the Memphis Grizzlies roster

The Memphis Grizzlies suited up 33 players this past season. As a result, various players were assigned as the team's primary ball handler at any given time. Being that the dust of the regular season has settled, Memphis finds itself with a lot of options at the guard position. Some of these players showed promise to secure their spot going forward, and some will not be on the roster at the beginning of next season.

There’s plenty of speculation on how Memphis will fill its need for a point guard, whether in the draft or later in the offseason. However, before the offseason officially starts, here’s how the Grizzlies' guards rank for their future with the franchise.

1. Ja Morant

I understand that having Ja Morant at number one will raise eyebrows amongst Grizzlies fans. All indications are that Morant will be traded sometime during the offseason. However, neither Morant nor the franchise has clearly stated publicly that they both desire a breakup. Morant is on the Grizzlies roster and is clearly the best guard on this team.

As long as Morant is on the roster, this is his team and his backcourt to lead. Morant and the front office can make peace and allow him to play out the rest of his contract in Memphis. I’m not implying this is the outcome. I’m simply saying nothing is official until it’s official. Until that Shams Charania notification hits all of our phones and sends shockwaves through the NBA, Morant will own the top spot.

2. Ty Jerome

If and when Morant is moved, Ty Jerome is the best point guard on this roster. He missed most of the year due to a calf strain, but in the 15 games he played, Jerome showed he is great in the PG1 role. He averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game on an ultra-efficient shooting splits of 42.0% from three, 87.5% from the free throw line, and 47.4% from the field. He finished the year with the best offensive rating on the team, with 122.2.

His natural shot-making and playmaking made the Grizzlies look like a completely different team when he was on the floor. It is argued that Jermone works best in his sixth man role, a role that led him to be a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Cavaliers. However, no matter if Memphis rolls him out as the starting point guard or off the bench as a combo guard, Jerome makes good things happen with the ball in his hands and should have a role on this team going forward.

3. Javon Small

Javon Small had an underrated, great rookie season. In 41 games, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game on 46.5% shooting from the field. Small consistently made a positive impact on both ends of the floor, no matter if he was given limited minutes or not. He used his athleticism to make plays above the rim and showed high IQ and poise as a rookie, averaging only 1.4 turnovers per game.

Small’s shooting also fits well into Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo's “space and pace” philosophy, as he shot 42.3% from three this season. His per-36-minute stats finished at 17.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He has earned the opportunity to take on a bigger role next year.

4. Cam Spencer

Cam Spencer did have an improved sophomore season. He averaged 11.1 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 44.9% from three. He started off the season hot, but struggled more after the turn of the new year when defenses started to focus on him more. Nonetheless, Spencer did show consistent shooting from beyond the arc, which is valuable in the modern NBA.

However, he struggled to capitalize on his opportunities at the lead guard position fully and was undersized defensively against opposing shooting guards. Spencer must continue to be Memphis’ sharpshooter while improving his playmaking and ball-handling ability to cement his role on this team for the future.

5. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is another player that Grizzlies’ fans did not see a lot of during the season. He missed most of the year due to a toe injury and only played 10 games. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field. Memphis didn’t see the best version of Pippen Jr. this year, but he’s shown enough in his three seasons with the team for Memphis to know what they have in him. He’s a gritty defensive guard who can run your offense at an above-average level. Unfortunately for Pippen Jr., his skill set is not exclusive to him.

Javon Small filled that role this season. With Small being younger and on a cheaper contract, the franchise could look to upgrade his two-way deal to a full-time contract and move off of Pippen Jr. His playstyle and veteran experience could be needed by a contending franchise looking for point guard depth. Pippen is likely not with the Grizzlies long-term.

6. Walter Clayton Jr.

Walter Clayton Jr. was traded to Memphis during the trade deadline as part of the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal with the Utah Jazz. The rookie guard out of Florida finished the year averaging 7.8 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting a below average 38.4% from the field and 30.7% from three. Clayton was disappointing, to say the least, this year. With Memphis, he didn’t show a natural ability to create his own shot for himself and others and turned the ball over at an alarming rate, with 2.5 per game. He didn’t showcase the athleticism to get by defenders or to stay in front of players on the opposite side of the floor.

He had the seventh-worst defensive rating on the team with 123.8. Clayton is only a rookie, but he is an older one at 23. He doesn’t have as much time as his peers in his draft class to prove to teams that they should commit to him long term. He must improve fast across the board, or his time in Memphis will be short-lived.