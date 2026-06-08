The Memphis Grizzlies are nearing the end of the Ja Morant era as they began to explore trades for their franchise icon back in January, but they never pulled the trigger. The Grizzlies already traded Jaren Jackson Jr. and they have a new young core to build around with multiple draft picks.

But as there is each week, a few more teams that may land Ja Morant have been reported.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are potential landing spots for Ja Morant, per @SeanDeveney



(https://t.co/t5mGbzQxJk) pic.twitter.com/wD0bJTbsg4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 8, 2026

Morant's talent is undeniable, but the contract and the baggage mean Memphis won’t get a standard return, we seen this at the deadline when the Hawks sent Trae Young to Atlanta. They need the right combination of young assets and cap relief.

What Could Phoenix and Milwaukee Send?

Phoenix would likely send Jalen Green back for Morant, but I'm not sure a straight up 1 for one would make sense, and I don't see the Grizzlies attaching any assets to move off of Ja. Phoenix could also send a pair of bench assets in Grayson Allen, and Royce O’Neale. The Suns desperately need a point guard next to Devin Booker and giving Morant a shot makes sense.

There isn't much appeal for Memphis to take on these contracts to move off Morant unless Memphis thinks they can flip them at next years trade deadline, but it has ground, at least on Phoenix's side.

The Suns are a potential landing spot for Ja Morant, per @SeanDeveney.



If there's legitimate interest from the Suns' decision-makers, a trade package would most likely revolve around Jalen Green. Morant would reunite with former long-time teammate Dillon Brooks in Phoenix. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 8, 2026

To send Morant to Milwaukee could be a good idea for both teams as the Bucks are about to move on from Giannis, Milwaukee could take the flier on reviving Morant's career. Milwaukee could send off a Kyle Kuzma and a Bobby Portis. Kuzma will be on an expiring and could be flipped at the deadline, and Portis is on a player option that he could opt out of.

Between these two teams, I think Milwaukee makes more sense, for both teams. Morant could help get the Bucks back on track in their post Giannis-era and Memphis could shed some salary as they give way to their young core.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a huge decision to make when it comes to Ja Morant, and they know that he is a negative asset, which is certainly a shame as he Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr gave the Grizzlies and their fans some great basketball, they could just never get over the hump.

A breakup is best for both parties, and Morant's time in Memphis will never be forgotten.