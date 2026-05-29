Memphis Grizzlies offseason priority list: Who's gone, who's staying, who will be added
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The Memphis Grizzlies are entering their first offseason of their latest rebuild, and there is plenty of change on the table with the current roster.
While Memphis does not have a single unrestricted free agent from last year's team, multiple players could be traded, and the Grizzlies could be one of the more exciting teams to watch on draft night.
Here is an overview of who could be staying, going, or added to Memphis' roster this offseason.
Who's gone
PG Ja Morant
Morant's fate has been looming since January, when it was first reported that Memphis was shopping the star point guard. As of right now, the expectation is that Morant will eventually be traded this summer.
The Grizzlies did not get a deal done at the trade deadline last season after not getting the offers they wanted. There is potential for wider interest in Morant this offseason due to these types of deals being easier to pull off after the season is over.
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Memphis acquired Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane trade with Orlando in June 2025. The veteran wing had been disappointing for the Magic in his first year of a three-year, $66 million contract following a successful stint with the Denver Nuggets.
His struggles continued in Memphis; he averaged 8.4 points per game and shot just 31.6 percent from three. Caldwell-Pope has a $21.6 million player option for 2026-27 that financially makes sense for him to opt in to. If he does, he is a salary dump trade candidate for the Grizzlies.
Potential trade candidates
F Santi Aldama
Aldama could be intriguing to other teams due to his versatility and playoff experience while playing on a manageable contract. The 25-year-old is going into the second season of a three-year, $52.5 million deal. With Memphis heading into a rebuild, Aldama could be expendable due to his market value and fit within the new timeline.
It may sound contradictory to say a 25-year-old frontcourt player is expendable when the Grizzlies are lacking depth in that department, so it also makes sense for Memphis to keep Aldama if an offer does not blow away Kleiman.
G Scotty Pippen Jr.
Pippen Jr., like Aldama, has playoff experience on a good-value contract. He was arguably the Grizzlies' best player in the 2025 first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pippen Jr.'s contract is even better than Aldama's: he is heading into the third season of a four-year, $9.6 million deal.
With Memphis' surplus of point guards, Pippen could be movable due to the high value of his contract. However, he only played 10 games in 2025-26 due to injury, so that could affect the return in a potential trade.
G Ty Jerome
Jerome fits the same mold as Aldama and Pippen Jr., of a productive player on an affordable contract. He is entering the second season of a three-year, $27.6 million deal.
Jerome missed 67 games in 2025-26, which does not help his value, but he has been one of the most efficient players in the NBA over the past two seasons. He has flirted with 50/40/90 shooting splits in back-to-back seasons, and won sixth man of the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024-25.
Similar to Pippen, Jerome could be expendable due to the number of guards on the roster.
Additions
No. 3 overall draft pick
Most mock drafts project Duke forward and 2025-26 national player of the year Cameron Boozer to be Memphis' choice at No. 3. However, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson could also be in play, as could Kansas guard Darryn Peterson if Boozer goes in the top two.
No. 16 overall draft pick
This pick is much more difficult to project. The Grizzlies could move up from here, whether it is into the top ten or just a couple spots. In my latest mock draft, I projected the pick to be Baylor wing Cameron Carr.
This could also be a prime spot to add to the frontcourt. Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr., Washington big man Hannes Steinbach, and Santa Clara F Allen Graves are a few names to know in this range.
No. 32 overall draft pick
I have Memphis going with UConn C Tarris Reed Jr. in this spot, but the second round is very unpredictable. With the number of first-round projected prospects that chose to return to school, Reed could easily shoot up past No. 32.
Also expect the Grizzlies to take more of a best-available approach with this pick rather than drafting purely for fit.
Veteran free agent
The Grizzlies do not need to add anyone via free agency, but it would be unsurprising if Kleiman does. Another big man to share minutes with Zach Edey and/or wing depth could be an option on the open market.
Some names to know are New York Knicks C Mitchell Robinson, Philadelphia 76ers G Quentin Grimes, and 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr.
Players staying
These are players on Memphis' roster that, barring any drastic changes in circumstances, should not be going anywhere. Gibson is the only one in question; he is under contract but is 41 years old, so retirement is possible.
C Zach Edey
F Cedric Coward
F Jaylen Wells
F Taylor Hendricks
F G.G. Jackson
G Javon Small
G Cam Spencer
G Walter Clayton Jr.
F Taj Gibson
F Olivier Maxence-Prosper
F Jahmai Mashack
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