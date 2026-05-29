Memphis Grizzlies offseason priority list: Who's gone, who's staying, who will be added

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering their first offseason of their latest rebuild, and there is plenty of change on the table with the current roster.

While Memphis does not have a single unrestricted free agent from last year's team, multiple players could be traded, and the Grizzlies could be one of the more exciting teams to watch on draft night.

Here is an overview of who could be staying, going, or added to Memphis' roster this offseason.

Who's gone

PG Ja Morant

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Morant's fate has been looming since January, when it was first reported that Memphis was shopping the star point guard. As of right now, the expectation is that Morant will eventually be traded this summer.

Just in: For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SD0RT9Jhuj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

"[The Grizzlies] are officially turning the page."@ShamsCharania says Memphis is prioritizing its young core and still actively shopping Ja Morant 👀 pic.twitter.com/AWOc5NTKqA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2026

The Grizzlies did not get a deal done at the trade deadline last season after not getting the offers they wanted. There is potential for wider interest in Morant this offseason due to these types of deals being easier to pull off after the season is over.

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Memphis acquired Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane trade with Orlando in June 2025. The veteran wing had been disappointing for the Magic in his first year of a three-year, $66 million contract following a successful stint with the Denver Nuggets.

His struggles continued in Memphis; he averaged 8.4 points per game and shot just 31.6 percent from three. Caldwell-Pope has a $21.6 million player option for 2026-27 that financially makes sense for him to opt in to. If he does, he is a salary dump trade candidate for the Grizzlies.

Potential trade candidates

F Santi Aldama

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) shoots during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Aldama could be intriguing to other teams due to his versatility and playoff experience while playing on a manageable contract. The 25-year-old is going into the second season of a three-year, $52.5 million deal. With Memphis heading into a rebuild, Aldama could be expendable due to his market value and fit within the new timeline.

It may sound contradictory to say a 25-year-old frontcourt player is expendable when the Grizzlies are lacking depth in that department, so it also makes sense for Memphis to keep Aldama if an offer does not blow away Kleiman.

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles the ball and pushes away from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Pippen Jr., like Aldama, has playoff experience on a good-value contract. He was arguably the Grizzlies' best player in the 2025 first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pippen Jr.'s contract is even better than Aldama's: he is heading into the third season of a four-year, $9.6 million deal.

With Memphis' surplus of point guards, Pippen could be movable due to the high value of his contract. However, he only played 10 games in 2025-26 due to injury, so that could affect the return in a potential trade.

G Ty Jerome

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jerome fits the same mold as Aldama and Pippen Jr., of a productive player on an affordable contract. He is entering the second season of a three-year, $27.6 million deal.

Jerome missed 67 games in 2025-26, which does not help his value, but he has been one of the most efficient players in the NBA over the past two seasons. He has flirted with 50/40/90 shooting splits in back-to-back seasons, and won sixth man of the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024-25.

Similar to Pippen, Jerome could be expendable due to the number of guards on the roster.

Additions

No. 3 overall draft pick

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Most mock drafts project Duke forward and 2025-26 national player of the year Cameron Boozer to be Memphis' choice at No. 3. However, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson could also be in play, as could Kansas guard Darryn Peterson if Boozer goes in the top two.

No. 16 overall draft pick

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in action against the Connecticut Huskies during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This pick is much more difficult to project. The Grizzlies could move up from here, whether it is into the top ten or just a couple spots. In my latest mock draft, I projected the pick to be Baylor wing Cameron Carr.

This could also be a prime spot to add to the frontcourt. Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr., Washington big man Hannes Steinbach, and Santa Clara F Allen Graves are a few names to know in this range.

No. 32 overall draft pick

UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) backs down Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have Memphis going with UConn C Tarris Reed Jr. in this spot, but the second round is very unpredictable. With the number of first-round projected prospects that chose to return to school, Reed could easily shoot up past No. 32.

Also expect the Grizzlies to take more of a best-available approach with this pick rather than drafting purely for fit.

Veteran free agent

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts to missing a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies do not need to add anyone via free agency, but it would be unsurprising if Kleiman does. Another big man to share minutes with Zach Edey and/or wing depth could be an option on the open market.

Some names to know are New York Knicks C Mitchell Robinson, Philadelphia 76ers G Quentin Grimes, and 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. have Memphis listed as one of the best team fits in ESPN's top 20 free agents for this offseason. Would you offer these proposed contracts if either player becomes available?



Grimes: 2 yrs/30 mil

Oubre: 3 yrs/40.5 mil pic.twitter.com/OccgiwMqik — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) May 25, 2026

Players staying

These are players on Memphis' roster that, barring any drastic changes in circumstances, should not be going anywhere. Gibson is the only one in question; he is under contract but is 41 years old, so retirement is possible.

C Zach Edey

F Cedric Coward

F Jaylen Wells

F Taylor Hendricks

F G.G. Jackson

G Javon Small

G Cam Spencer

G Walter Clayton Jr.

F Taj Gibson

F Olivier Maxence-Prosper

F Jahmai Mashack