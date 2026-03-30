14 Grizzlies on Injury Report, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns, Injuries, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies continue a six-game homestand as they close out March with the final game of a month that has seen them go 3-13 so far, putting them on the brink of a 50th loss. Unless they upset the Phoenix Suns, this will be the team’s least successful month by win percentage.

Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo will have to continue to juggle lineups with 14 players listed on the official NBA Injury Report for this game, most of them already ruled out.

The Griz come off a 125-124 win over the Chicago Bulls behind 24 points and nine rebounds from rookie Cedric Coward in his most productive performance in months on Saturday night. Fellow rookie Walter Clayton Jr. also made key plays down the stretch, but Memphis is in a situation where it hasn’t won consecutive games since conquests in Dallas and Indiana on Feb. 27 and March 1.

Memphis has won twice over its last eight home dates and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Grizzlies currently rank 11th in the West and third in the Southwest Division, up a single game on the New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix has clinched at least a .500 record but is unlikely to climb into the West’s top six. Currently, the Suns would host the L.A. Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the conference. They’re beginning a four-game road trip that continues in Orlando on Tuesday before culminating in Charlotte and Chicago before the week is up.

The Suns come off a 134-109 blowout of Utah behind 31 points from Jalen Green but haven’t won consecutive games since a four-game run from March 6-12. They’re 2-6 since that run, have dropped their last four on the road and are 7-7 this month.

Memphis is 13-23 in home games and has gone 19-29 against Western Conference foes. Phoenix is 17-18 on the road and 26-21 against the West.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game date, time and location: Monday, March 30, 7:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Arizona’s Family Sports (Suns)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KTAR (Suns)

Grizzlies look to avoid worst month of losing season

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-49) host the Phoenix Suns (41-33) in the third and final meeting between these teams this season.

The Grizzlies swept all four matchups last season and won a sixth straight meeting between these teams way back on Oct. 29, hanging on for a 114-113 road win behind 28 points and seven assists from Ja Morant. With Jaylen Wells shelved for the rest of the season, none of the players who started that game will be available for Memphis tonight. Coward is the only player who toiled for over 20 minutes in that game who will be in the mix against the Suns.

Phoenix won at FedEx Forum the last time these teams squared off on Jan. 7. Dillon Brooks, now done for the season after breaking his hand, led the Suns with 21 points in a 117-98 victory.

The Grizzlies have won 10 of the last 15 in this series and is looking to win the season series from the Suns for the third time in five years, splitting once. Phoenix owns a 63-48 edge in the all-time series dating back to 1995, winning six of the first seven when the Griz were in Vancouver. After dropping 20 of the first 23 meetings, the team leads the Suns 45-43 since moving to Arizona.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Suns -12.5 (-115), Grizzlies +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Suns -750, Grizzlies +525

Total: 229.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SUNS

F/G Jalen Green

F Royce O'Neale

C Oso Ighodaro

G Collin Gillespie

G Devin Booker

GRIZZLIES

F/G Rayan Rupert

F GG Jackson

C O-Max Prosper

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Dillon Brooks: Out - Left Hand Fracture

Mark Williams: Out - Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Amir Coffey: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

GRIZZLIES

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Left Ankle Soreness

O-Max Prosper: Doubtful - Right Wrist Soreness

Javon Small: Doubtful - Low Back Soreness

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Nasal Fracture (Face Mask)

Ty Jerome: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Jaylen Wells: Out - Right Great Toe Injury Management

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery Recovery

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Great Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

DeJon Jarreau: Doubtful - Right Elbow Soreness

Taj Gibson: Doubtful - Right Foot Soreness

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. on late clutch plays in win vs. Bulls: "Shots ain’t gonna fall every night so you definitely need to make some defensive plays down the stretch and multiple guys made some down the stretch for us. It felt great (to make a game-winning 3). Glad to see one go in."