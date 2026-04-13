2026 NBA Mock Draft: Grizzlies Picks are all locked in but one

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their final game of the season, 101–132, to the Houston Rockets. They end the year on an eight-game losing streak. The disappointing season will bring new promise come May 10th when the NBA Draft Lottery takes place.

The Grizzlies have the sixth-best odds to land a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That gives them a 37.2% chance at a franchise-changing talent. They also have the potential for a second first-round pick from the Desmond Bane trade that currently sits at pick 16. That could get a little messy, but we will talk more about that later. The last pick in this class for Memphis is pick 32. This gives Memphis a ton of flexibility heading into the offseason rebuild through the draft or go all-in on a trade.

Thank you, Grizz Nation 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fCnyZjyvov — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 13, 2026

What is going on with the second first-round pick?

The simplest explanation is that Memphis gets the better pick between Orlando and Phoenix whichever lands higher. That seems simple enough, except both teams finished with identical 45–37 records.

There is a straightforward solution. The tiebreaker is decided by a coin flip conducted by the league. Typically, that means no matter who wins the coin flip, the Grizzlies would still land at pick 16. This situation could get messier if Orlando or Phoenix were in the lottery because of pick protections, but we will spare that hypothetical.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Pick #6

Darius Acuff Jr. | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas



PPG: 23.5



REB: 3.1



AST: 6.4



STL: 0.8



BLK: 0.3



3PT: 44%



FT: 80.9%

Regardless of what happens with Ja Morant, you have secured your offensive engine of the future. Acuff would slide in seamlessly alongside Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey. This pick would put Memphis in prime position to compete in a very difficult Western Conference.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Pick #16

Thomas Haugh | 6’9” | 215 lbs | Junior | Florida



PPG: 17.1



REB: 6.1



AST: 2.1



STL: 1.1



BLK: 1.0



3PT: 32.6%



FT: 77.4%

Haugh would be another seamless fit, whether competing with GG Jackson or coming off the bench. He does all the dirty work and plays extremely hard. He fits multiple lineup combinations and could make a lineup of Acuff, Coward, Wells, Haugh, and Edey extremely versatile and difficult to defend.

Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fights for space Saturday, April 4, 2026, under the basket during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick #32

Motiejus Krivas | 7’2” | 260 lbs | Junior | Arizona



PPG: 10.4



REB: 8.2



AST: 1.1



STL: 0.7



BLK: 1.9



3PT: 30.8%



FT: 78%

Krivas would give Memphis much-needed Zach Edey insurance. He is a mountain of a man who will fight you tooth and nail in the post. He is not the most athletic or skilled big in the draft, but he plays extremely hard and will fill a void when Edey is off the floor.

Conclusion

This draft would check a lot of boxes for the Grizzlies.

It gives them a high-efficiency facilitator and offensive engine in Darius Acuff. Haugh allows you to size up or down with multiple lineup combinations and brings scheme versatility to complement your high-usage players. Krivas rounds out the class by providing much-needed frontcourt depth.

This group would be enough to vault Memphis back into the mix next season in a loaded Western Conference. They may not be on the level of the Spurs or the Thunder just yet, but they would firmly be in the playoff conversation.

That is a rebuild any fan base can rally around.

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