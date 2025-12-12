Another chance to make a first impression arrives as Ja Morant returns

Barring an unforeseen setback, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant should return to the court on Friday night. That disclaimer is necessary since the Griz appear to have broken a mirror at some point over the past few years given their rotten injury luck.

Replacing Tyler Jenkins with Tuomas Iisalo hasn’t changed the fact Memphis’ injury report continues to look like the table of contents in a large textbook night after night, year after year. Morant still appears on Friday’s, listed as questionable with the right calf strain that has kept him out since he left the floor in Cleveland on Nov. 15.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-3 in the games Morant has missed, but now won’t have the player most responsible for helping overcome a 4-11 start to start alongside him. Zach Edey isn’t expected to play until the first week of January at the earliest due to Memphis taking a cautious approach after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle.

Giving him a few weeks of rest is the right decision, but it makes Morant’s return more difficult. Not having an active 7-foot-4 center around obviously makes everyone’s life tougher, but only one member of the Grizzlies is returning to action with all eyeballs focused on what he’ll do next.

All eyes on a Morant return to action is nothing new

For Morant, this is another reset button. This isn’t his first high-profile return. Whether he’s come back from injuries or suspension, Morant has done this before. His most famous comeback came in his 2023-24 season debut after being suspended by the NBA for 25 games for online gun-toting and other nonsense. He was suspended from all team activities for months prior to reinstatement. He beat the Pelicans with a game-winning floater at the buzzer in New Orleans, putting a bow on a 34-point, eight-assist night.

That game was played nearly two full years ago, on Dec. 19, 2023, and looked like the beginning of a new chapter for Morant. He hasn’t been in trouble since, but he also hasn’t been the dominant force of nature he once used to be either.

Morant missed all five 3-pointers he took in that game, but no one cared. If he goes 0-for-5 on Friday, that will be a headline. Part of that is because of what an awful start he’s gotten off to from beyond the arc, but the other reason is that he’s only the dominant rim-rocking playmaker in spurts these days, teasing with flashes of brilliances while mostly frustrating through sloppy, uninspired play.

Morant is shooting an abysmal 10-for-60 from 3-point range (16.7 percent) and also has struggled with turnovers, averaging what would be a career-worst 3.8 clip if it persists. He had a season-high eight miscues in a 133-120 loss at the Knicks in his last full game on Nov. 11. His scoring at the rim has also diminished and he’s been called out for passive play that’s resembled openly pouting on the floor.

This is the same guy who has prioritized self-preservation ahead of the reckless abandon he used to display in attacking the rim because he claims he gets no calls and has suffered too many injuries. He’s not the player he was when he was younger, but not because he can’t be. He's still beloved in Memphis. He's giving away hundreds of tickets to this one away for free to celebrate 12/12 because he's number 12.

Memphis has been encouraged by Morant’s support of his teammates over the past few weeks, highlighted by him helping the coaching staff with input and being engaged as a mentor and cheerleader.

Edey's absence means Memphis will once again go as Ja does

Not having Edey available means Morant will again be the driving force of the Grizzlies, as he was to open the season. Remember, Edey’s massive impact caught everyone off guard. Morant and Edey saw just 5:59 of action together in Cleveland before the point guard checked out and never returned. Memphis held a short lead on the Cavs behind Morant’s seven points and two assists.

With Morant returning to action, his game will again be scrutinized. Has he cleaned up the turnovers? Is his erratic shooting form improved? What does his energy level look like?

The hope is we’ll see that guy hit the ground running as he returns against the Jazz. Hopefully, Morant can help unlock buddy Jaren Jackson Jr., who is stuck in a massive slump. Thanks to Edey, rookie Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer all performing, the Grizzlies don’t find themselves buried in the Western Conference.

This won't be the last time all eyes will be on Morant returning to action. The dynamic guard is still only 26 years old. He's likely to have at least one more layoff in his career regardless of what it's related to. There's probably going to be a day, probably sooner than later, when we'll all be watching him debut in a new uniform.

Morant is back. He’s got a chance to elevate his group and elevate his stock. It remains to be seen if his future lies in Memphis, but his present clearly does. Another reset button has been pushed. Time to see what he does from here.

