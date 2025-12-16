Clippers make call on Harden ahead of matchup with Morant-led Grizzlies

The L.A. Clippers haven't had any luck against the Memphis Grizzlies yet this season, but got some good news ahead of Monday's third matchup of the season, clearing James Harden to play. With their point guard in the mix, the Clips' chances of getting on the board against the Griz improve.

The Clippers have incredibly won just three of their last 20 games, dumped Chris Paul and have the New Orleans Pelicans to thank in keeping them from residing in the Western Conference basement. There’s still time to turn things around following a disastrous start, but now that we’ve officially reached the halfway point of December, every loss will take on greater meaning.

Memphis fell short on Friday night against Utah, which spoiled Ja Morant’s return to action following a 10-day absence. Although Morant’s return was a mixed bag, Zach Edey was missed. The Grizzlies’ defense and rebounding were abysmal against the Jazz, which must be fixed since their second-year center won’t be back until the first week of January at the earliest. Memphis is at the Intuit Dome, site of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, to open a stretch of four of five on the road. Brandon Clarke, set to return from knee surgery soon, was ruled out pre-game after being listed as 'doubtful.'

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

GG Jackson: Out - G League (On Assignment)

CLIPPERS

James Harden: Available - Left Calf Contusion

Nicolas Batum: Questionable - Illness

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Bradley Beal: Out - Left Hip Fracture

Chris Paul: Out - Not with Team

Oscar Tshiebwe: Out - G League (Two-way)

Elijah Harkless: Out - G League (Two-way)

Memphis looks to clinch season series vs. Clips

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-14) visit the L.A. Clippers (6-19) for the third matchup of the season between teams. This is Memphis’ second trip to California on the season and marks the third time they’ll face the Clips since Nov. 28.

Edey sparked Memphis’ first win over L.A. with 19 rebounds and three blocks, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points to lead seven Grizzlies in double-figures in the 112-107 victory at Intuit Dome before going back into his current funk. In the most recent matchup on Dec. 5, Cedric Coward’s 23 points and 14 boards led the way in a 107-98 conquest.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 31.5 points in the two losses to the Griz, but Harden has struggled, shooting 12-for-31 from the field.

These teams will end their 2025-26 season series at FedEx Forum on March 7.

The Clippers won all three of last season’s games and owned a six-game win streak over Memphis coming into the season. The Grizzlies have only defeated the Clips three times in the same season once since 2006, sweeping all four matchups in 2021-22. This will be the first contest involving Morant and with Edey sidelined.

Memphis is still down 60-53 lifetime against the Clippers, who went 7-1 over the first eight meetings when the franchise entered via expansion and was based in Vancouver.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Clippers -4.5 (-108), Grizzlies +4.5 (+112)

Moneyline: Clippers -180, Grizzlies +150

Total: 228.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

C Jaren Jackson Jr.



G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on losing to the Jazz in his return to action: "We let guys come off the bench and make a difference. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be able to go up and help my bigs rebound. I’ve got to take care of the ball. Better decisions. Make shots. I’ll correct mine, and we’ll correct ours together."

