Coward's status revealed ahead of Grizzlies-Celtics: Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
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Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Boston Celtics (46-23) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Celtics winning the first (131-95 on Nov. 12).
The Grizzlies are 19-35 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 12-15 in home games and 7-20 in road games. The Grizzlies split the season series against the Celtics in the 2024-2025 regular season while the Celtics were victorious in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Rayan Rupert
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F Cedric Coward
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neemias Queta
F Sam Hauser
F Jaylen Brown
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Cedric Coward: Out - Personal Reasons
GG Jackson: Doubtful - Knee
Taj Gibson: Doubtful - Foot
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Active - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Active - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Out - Ankle/Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
CELTICS
Nikola Vucevic: Out - Finger
John Tonje: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
Ron Harper Jr.: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-112), Celtics -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +810, Celtics -1350
Total points scored: 230.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over the Denver Nuggets: "You could sense it in the locker room. Great energy after the game and then very happy about, also, the nature, how it came through. It wasn't one of those games where we're shooting lights-out and we are lucky or they are not. This was the best type of win, which is one where you win without making shots and it came through very active defense and everybody sharing the ball and everybody contributed to it."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket