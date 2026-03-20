Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Boston Celtics (46-23) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Celtics winning the first (131-95 on Nov. 12).

The Grizzlies are 19-35 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 12-15 in home games and 7-20 in road games. The Grizzlies split the season series against the Celtics in the 2024-2025 regular season while the Celtics were victorious in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Rayan Rupert

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F Cedric Coward

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neemias Queta

F Sam Hauser

F Jaylen Brown

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Cedric Coward: Out - Personal Reasons

GG Jackson: Doubtful - Knee

Taj Gibson: Doubtful - Foot

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Active - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Active - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Ankle/Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

CELTICS

Nikola Vucevic: Out - Finger

John Tonje: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Ron Harper Jr.: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-112), Celtics -15.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +810, Celtics -1350

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over the Denver Nuggets: "You could sense it in the locker room. Great energy after the game and then very happy about, also, the nature, how it came through. It wasn't one of those games where we're shooting lights-out and we are lucky or they are not. This was the best type of win, which is one where you win without making shots and it came through very active defense and everybody sharing the ball and everybody contributed to it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket