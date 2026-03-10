Coward, Jerome, Hendricks & Edgecombe's playing status change ahead of Grizzlies-Sixers

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Walter Clayton Jr. is now questionable to play in Tueday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers as he manages an ankle sprain.

Additionally, Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf) and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) will all be available to suit up after missing their last game, while Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) will sit this one out.

For the Sixers, standout rookie guard VJ Edgecombe (back) was listed as questionable after missing the Sixers' last three games.

ANALYSIS

Expect Jerome and Coward to return to their rightful place in the starting lineup now that they're back in the mix of things, with Cam Spencer, Javon Small and potentially Clayton Jr. off the bench.

For the Sixers, if Edgecombe doesn't make his return tonight, there will be a lot of usage for Cameron Payne and Quentin Grimes in the backcourt.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Ankle

Cedric Coward: Available - Knee

Taylor Hendricks: Available - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

SIXERS

VJ Edgecombe: Questionable - Back

Tyrese Maxey.: Out - Finger

Joel Embiid: Out - Oblique

Paul George: Out - Suspension

Johnni Broome: Out - Knee

Tyrese Martin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Dalen Terry: Available - G League (Two-Way)

MarJon Beauchamp: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 6:00 p.m. CST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-40) and Philadelphia 76ers (34-30) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Sixers winning the first, 139-136, on December 30th.

The Grizzlies are 27-30 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 10-17 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Sixers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

SIXERS

G Cameron Payne

G Quentin Grimes

C Adem Bona

F Kelly Oubre

F Dominick Barlow

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +3 (-112), Sixers -3 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +132, Sixers -156

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Brooklyn Nets: "We weren't really able to break down their defense the way they were able to get us into rotation and into close-out situations and that leads, then, to tougher rebounds and, overall, a lot of close-outs and I think this was the biggest difference."

