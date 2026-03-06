It has been a challenging season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it has also created an opportunity for several young players to step into bigger roles. With injuries and roster changes throughout the year, Memphis has been forced to rely on its youth more than expected, giving fans a glimpse at what the future of the franchise could look like. Players like GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and Scotty Pippen Jr. have all had moments that suggest they could become important pieces moving forward. With the team continuing to develop its young core, we asked our writers: Which young Grizzlies player has shown the most promise for the team’s future?

Cedric Coward: The player who has shown the most promise, in my opinion, is Cedric Coward. The 6-foot-6 wing was coming off an injury-plagued collegiate season at Washington State, where he missed all but six games with a torn labrum. There were still questions about how he’d fare against high-level competition entering his junior season, and the No. 11 overall draft choice has silenced any-and-all of those concerns through his rookie season. The two-way wing is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and, at the very least, I expect his 3-point shooting (34.3 percent) to only improve as his career ages.

With Memphis leaning into its young core this season, which young player has shown the most promise for the team’s future? On the surface, the answer is easy: it's Zach Edey. But he has been shut down due to injury to preserve his long-term health with the organization, so I will go elsewhere with this question. I have called Cam Spencer there best contract here: and I have praised Zach Kleiman's ability to draft, which puts the Grizzlies in a great position moving forward, especially with Cedric Coward. Coward was their 11th overall selection this season and has been not only efficient but also reliable. Coward is averaging 13.3/6.1/2.9 while shooting 46% from the floor and 34% from three. He has shown the capabilities of being a two-way player in this league, and after Edey, he is their next best building block.

The answer is complicated, because the most impactful player this season -- in his short time -- isn't the most reliable. Zach Edey completely transformed the Grizzlies defense in between ankle surgeries, but can you count on him now, with the history of big men and bad "feet"? GG Jacksson and Jaylen Wells are both interesting with limitations, so the answer, largely by default, is Cedric Coward, who has the two-way skill set and demeanor to be a fixture. Can he take the Kawhi leap, as some are suggesting? We'll see. But at the least, he should be a long-term starter, without the complications that Ja Morant has brought.