Memphis Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 98.7 FM, 1400 AM/106.5 FM (Arizona)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (16-20) and Phoenix Suns (21-15) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Grizzlies winning the first one in October. The Grizzlies are 48-62 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 26-27 in home games and 22-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Vince Willams Jr.
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
SUNS
G Collin Gillespie
G Devin Booker
C Mark Williams
F Dillon Brooks
F Royce O'Neale
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Cedric Coward: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
SUNS
Jalen Green: Out - Hamstring
Jamaree Bouyea: Out - Concussion
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-114), Suns -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +152, Suns -180
Total points scored: 230.5 (over -106, under -114)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the win over the Spurs: "That's a very good team we just beat. I'll rattle off some names: Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Ja Morant, [Olivier-Maxence] Prosper, Jahmai Mashack, John Konchar. These guys are all out and you see how the team is fighting and I'm extremely proud, just like I was after both Laker games."
"This team has zero quit in it. They are fighting, they represent everything that's good. Everybody who's dressing is giving everything they have. They're fighting for each other. They never lose trust in it. They show emotion because they actually care and they fight and I'm incredibly incredibly happy that they finally got some type of pay-off for that. Those are the feelings that I am feeling."
