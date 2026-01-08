Grizzlies show fight late, but dig too big a hole against Suns

In a decisive performance on Wednesday night at FedExForum, the Phoenix Suns cruised past the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies, 117–98, behind a balanced and efficient offensive attack that had Memphis on its heels from the opening tip.

Phoenix jumped out early and never really looked back, leading by double digits at halftime and maintaining control throughout the second half. The Suns shot with remarkable confidence, particularly from deep, where they consistently found space and punished the Grizzlies’ defense. Memphis battled with limited personnel and simply couldn’t keep pace with Phoenix’s scoring onslaught.

Seven Suns players scored double figures tonight led by Dillon Brooks with 21 points in 25 minutes of action while knocking down tough mid-range looks and keeping the Suns comfortably ahead throughout the second quarter surge. Mark Williams played a big role inside with 12 points and 12 rebounds, anchoring the Suns’ defense and controlling the glass against Memphis.

Brooks on his return to Memphis pic.twitter.com/PCy6n8Bh9H — Playoff MEM (@PlayoffMem) January 8, 2026

Devin Booker scored 13 points, he also dished out a team-high eight assists, orchestrating the Suns’ fluid ball movement and creating easy looks for his teammates.

Veteran forward Royce O’Neale chipped in with 12 points, going 4-for-9 from long range. He also contributed on both ends with six rebounds and four assists, setting the tone with timely shots and energetic play. Collin Gillespie added 10 points and eight rebounds, proving to be a key two-way presence in Phoenix’s rotation.

For the Grizzlies, the story was one of "All Heart" but limited options. As the Grizz came into the game amongst the walking wounded with several key members out. Memphis showed moments of resilience, particularly in the fourth quarter when they outscored Phoenix 30–26, but it wasn’t nearly enough to close the gap against a Suns team firing on all cylinders. Memphis lacked consistent scoring punch and struggled to contain Phoenix’s perimeter shooters. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team in scoring tonight with 19 points.

Overall, it was a night where the Suns’ depth and shooting made the difference. They improved their road record and showcased a balanced scoring effort that kept the Grizzlies at bay from start to finish. Memphis, grappling with injuries and rotation challenges, will look to regroup as they continue their packed January schedule. Up next for the Grizz they have a home date this Friday night vs OKC.