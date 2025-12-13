1. Ja's return a mixed bag as inefficient ways trip up Griz

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) smiles after a play in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Memphis guard Ja Morant sprinkled a little bit of everything into his return to action.





There were wow moments, what are you doing moments, and an opportunity to save the day came at the end. As has been the case when he’s been on the floor this season, he failed to come through in Utah’s 130-126 upset of his Grizzlies.



Some will dismiss it as hero ball, but Morant’s tough fourth quarter was simply him trying to make a play. His turnovers were careless passes where he got up in the air and had nowhere to go. Calling his own number in a two-point game wasn’t the worst idea since he was able to step into an open 3-pointer that would’ve give Memphis a lead with 26.5 seconds remaining.



Morant didn’t force it. He just didn’t make it. The shot was long, and it would be the last he’d take on a 7-for-20 shooting night. He had hit two of his first four 3-point attempts, a major improvement considering he entered the game 10-for-60 from deep. Morant is who he is because he’s not afraid to take the big shot. He misfired, but will undoubtedly take it again in the same situation.



That’s the player the Grizzlies want. He committed four of the team’s 10 turnovers, dished out 10 of their 32 assists and was active in taking a team-high 20 shots to finish with 21 points. Inefficient and exciting. He continues to check those boxes.





2. Edey's absence results in no D

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) questions the foul call in the second quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Jazz guard Keyonte George recorded a new career-high with 39 points and shot 60 percent from the field



Veteran forward Kevin Love came up with his first 20-point game since Jan. 5, 2024, shooting 8-for-15.



Former All-Star Lauri Markkanen added 26 points, and although a 9-for-22 effort means the Grizzlies made him work some, a lot of his looks were too easy. Only a few Utah players enjoyed rough nights against Memphis’ defense, and that was the biggest reason this game went in the loss column.



The Grizzlies led for a lot of the night, but when they needed to get stops, couldn’t get them. When they forced misses, they couldn’t get rebounds. The Jazz had 14 offensive boards, won the rebounding battle 58-49 and shot a blistering 19-for-41 from 3-point range.



Oh, right, Zach Edey was missing.



The Grizzlies had to compensate for not having their 7-4 difference-maker in the paint, got sucked in often and struggled to defend and rebound. Barring a huge development, these shortcomings should continue to prevent winning for roughly the next four weeks, which is when Edey will hopefully return from his ankle issue.



It’s on Tuomas Iisalo to apply some big band-aids to try and make up for who’s missing, but the Grizzlies just lost to a team that had dropped their last two games by a combined margin of 64 points. There are going to be tougher tests, and Memphis has already shown it has a tendency to come up short against superior opponents. A long few weeks are likely ahead.





3. Young x-factors thrive, but Jackson's slump continues

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) gets up in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Cam Spencer finished 6-for-6 from 3-point range, scoring 20 points. Jaylen Wells was aggressive again, got to the free-throw line more than anyone except Morant and still was the team’s top defender. Rookie Cedric Coward was superb, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the only Memphis player who finished with a positive plus/minus.



With Edey out, the other guys who have been bright spots all season continued to shine, which is great since they could’ve gotten comfortable with taking a backseat on Morant’s night.



Santi Aldama started in Edey’s place instead of Jock Landale and played the most minutes, finishing with 22 points and seven boards. Landale added eight points and nine rebounds. Offensive production wasn’t the issue in trying to replace the big man.



Jaren Jackson Jr. had a stretch where he was fed often, but still looks out of sync. More than anyone else, he disappointed most. The former Defensive Player of the Year has to set the tone and play with more passion. Whatever funk he’s stuck in continues to get the best of him.





