Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WFAN Sports Radio New York 101.9 FM/660 AM
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (16-22) and Brooklyn Nets (11-24) meet for the first of two matchups this season, The Grizzlies are 31-27 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 15-14 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Cedric Coward
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
NETS
G Egor Demin
G Terance Mann
C Nicolas Claxton
F Tyrese Martin
F Noah Clowney
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
John Konchar: Questionable - Thumb
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
NETS
Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Rest
Ziaire Williams: Out - Illness
Drake Powell: Out - Knee
Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee
E.J. Liddell: Day-to-day - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -7 (-110), Nets +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -255, Nets +210
Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on loss to OKC Thunder: "I don't think it was only the final stretch. I thought our defense in the second half was of much lower quality than in the first half. I thought we did a great job at the point-of-attack in the first half and also being in the gaps, not allowing them driving lanes. Then in the second half, we allowed them to get into the paint, starting with point-of-attack defense but also our defensive help wasn't there."
"Then we compounded the mistakes by giving them several and-ones in those situations and when you do that, now you're in a slow-down game with the Thunder, where they're very good at disruption and getting you out of your sets and I thought in the end, again, we didn't play as fast as we could have or move the ball as we could. You just see the difference in let's say the experience in these type of situations."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.