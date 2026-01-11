Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WFAN Sports Radio New York 101.9 FM/660 AM

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (16-22) and Brooklyn Nets (11-24) meet for the first of two matchups this season, The Grizzlies are 31-27 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 15-14 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Terance Mann

C Nicolas Claxton

F Tyrese Martin

F Noah Clowney

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

John Konchar: Questionable - Thumb

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

NETS

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Rest

Ziaire Williams: Out - Illness

Drake Powell: Out - Knee

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

E.J. Liddell: Day-to-day - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -7 (-110), Nets +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -255, Nets +210

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on loss to OKC Thunder: "I don't think it was only the final stretch. I thought our defense in the second half was of much lower quality than in the first half. I thought we did a great job at the point-of-attack in the first half and also being in the gaps, not allowing them driving lanes. Then in the second half, we allowed them to get into the paint, starting with point-of-attack defense but also our defensive help wasn't there."

"Then we compounded the mistakes by giving them several and-ones in those situations and when you do that, now you're in a slow-down game with the Thunder, where they're very good at disruption and getting you out of your sets and I thought in the end, again, we didn't play as fast as we could have or move the ball as we could. You just see the difference in let's say the experience in these type of situations."

