Talent evaluation has become one of the defining strengths of Zach Kleiman and the front office of the Memphis Grizzlies. Over the last several seasons, the organization has consistently found value across the draft board, turning late selections and overlooked prospects into real contributors. While many conversations about Memphis focus on its stars or its depth when healthy, another example of Kleiman’s drafting eye is beginning to emerge again, and surprisingly, not many people are talking about it.

That player is third year forward GG Jackson. Selected in the second round with the 45th pick, Jackson entered the league with intrigue but also questions about development and consistency. Now, as this stretch of games shows, his progress is starting to look very real.

Over his last four games, Jackson is averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He is also adding 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting an impressive 55.6 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in 26.8 minutes per game.

GG Jackson II over the last 4 games:



21.3 PPG

6.0 RPG

2.3 APG

1.0 BPG

0.5 SPG

55.6% FG

47.4% 3P

26.8 MPG



GG is hooping. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPsFQzvN1i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2026

Those numbers tell the story of a player becoming more comfortable in his role and more aggressive within the offense. That aggression has been one of the biggest changes in his game recently. Jackson is not just waiting for opportunities anymore. He is attacking them, whether that means pushing the pace, cutting decisively, or taking confident perimeter shots when the defense gives him space.

We have seen Jackson do this year by year in spurts, but now he is proving consistent as well.

Zooming out slightly, February has been a solid stretch overall for him as well. For the month, Jackson is averaging 16.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, along with 1.8 stocks per game, a combined measure of steals and blocks. Those numbers reflect steady two way activity and a player impacting possessions beyond scoring.

Success @ the Rim

The biggest reason behind his scoring efficiency has been his finishing. Jackson’s work around the rim has become a major weapon. He is shooting 57 percent from two point range and an outstanding 71 percent inside three feet. That level of efficiency close to the basket suggests improved body control, timing, and confidence when attacking the paint. It also shows growth in reading defenses and choosing when to drive rather than settling.

GG Jackson’s efficiency in large part is due to his success around the rim. His 2-point field goal percentages have drastically jumped in the paint.



“Being able to finish how I have been is definitely surprising me, not going to lie.” https://t.co/0lJFJqYoAw — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 18, 2026

Another encouraging development is his outside shooting during this recent stretch. If that three point efficiency holds anywhere near this level over time, it changes the way defenses will have to guard him. A forward who can finish strong at the rim while also spacing the floor becomes far more difficult to contain, especially in a modern NBA offense.

There is still room for improvement, and Jackson’s next step is fairly clear. If he continues to build consistency from deep and improves his free throw shooting, his scoring profile becomes much more complete. Those small refinements often determine whether a young player becomes simply a rotation piece or grows into a long term core contributor.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies hold a club option on Jackson that they are almost certain to pick up. Given his recent production and the flashes he continues to show, that decision feels straightforward. Memphis has built a reputation for identifying talent in places other teams sometimes overlook, and Jackson may be the latest example of that trend continuing.

Right now, the conversation around him is still relatively quiet. But if his current play continues and the efficiency remains strong, that likely will not last much longer.