Grizzlies never threaten Hawks as Memphis falls to Atlanta

The Memphis Grizzlies were not competitive Monday night in Atlanta against the Hawks. It was an NBA game that started, then ended, without the home team Hawks ever really feeling threatened by the tanking visiting Grizzlies.

Three (admittedly quick) takeaways from another loss that the Memphis Grizzlies strived for.

Tyler Burton is fighting for his NBA life

When a team like the Memphis Grizzlies is tanking, one of the "fun" understories of the "process" is when there are players actively making the most of what they hope will be more than just one NBA moment. Tyler Burton is a great example of this. No, Burton isn't a rotation player on a good NBA team. But that is not the point.

The point is, in a sea of losing, he is a glimmer of competitive juice. He got to the free throw line. He looked active on the offensive end. He is seizing the opportunity that this very, very bad NBA team is giving him.

Will he be on the Memphis Grizzlies opening night roster in about seven months? Probably not. Is that more likely now than it was ten days ago? Yes. And kudos to Burton for running with this chance.

The good and bad of GG Jackson

PRO: GG Jackson was an efficient scorer against a Hawks defense that is much improved.

CON: He did not log a single assist and had multiple turnovers.

So it goes with one of the "elder" Memphis Grizzlies of this current iteration of the roster in terms of experience playing for the Grizzlies. GG has a much better chance to be in the Memphis rotation when next season rolls around than the previously mentioned Burton does. But while Jackson definitely is better off now than he was as a rookie the last time the Grizzlies tanked, it's outings like this one that can make you pause about GG's ability to contribute actively to winning.

It's more than putting the ball in the bucket. We know GG can do that. Can he consistently be the secondary or tertiary creator, the rebounder, the defender...those are the things to watch the last few weeks of the regular season.

Uh...um...Ty Jerome remains cool?

Sorry, folks. This game was never in doubt. Dream about Jerome getting buckets for Memphis when they're trying to win again to fill this space.

The Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at 7 PM CT.