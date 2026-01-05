Grizzlies' rotten luck continues as rookie Coward suffers nasty ankle sprain

The Memphis Grizzlies are joining teams like the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers who have been besieged by injuries and most experiencing Murphy’s Law in the NBA. Beyond their inability to hold late leads or beat decent opposition has been the loss of guys like Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. for extended periods.

It appears rookie standout Cedric Coward is set to join the list.

Coward landed on Lakers center Deandre Ayton’s foot in the second quarter of Memphis’ loss on Sunday night after grabbing a rebound. Coward actually got up limping, snatched another rebound, played a few more possessions and was replaced at the next whistle. The entire sequence is available below.

Cedric Coward lands on the side of Deandre Ayton's foot and rolls his ankle - went to the locker room (with replays).



Did not return



It's a shame, because he had 16 Points on 6/9 FG, 2/3 from 3, 2/2 FT, 8 Rebounds (2 Off. Rebs), 1 Assist, 1 Steal, and a +/- of +13 in 12:33… pic.twitter.com/kGBgHgpUtE — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 5, 2026

Coward was putting together a dominant performance on the same court as LeBron James and Luka Doncic, helping lead Memphis to a double-digit edge at the time of his injury behind 16 points and nine rebounds in just 13 minutes.

Cedric Coward SLAMS one home with AUTHORITY 💥



The rookie leads the Grizzlies in scoring as MEM leads LAL in the 2Q!



Tap to watch: https://t.co/9RZKQALoKi pic.twitter.com/LrSaef0Nkd — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

The Grizzlies dropped both of their games in L.A. in similar fashion, losing games that hung in the balance in the fourth quarter due to questionable substitution patterns and struggles down the stretch. Memphis has dropped four straight, having lost the last two games of 2025 against the Wizards and 76ers, but they’re now back in Tennessee to open a four-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The Griz will then host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, and the Brookly Nets on Sunday. Coward will likely undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his ankle sprain, but it appears unlikely that he’ll be available for any of those games.

Coward has been one of the NBA’s top rookies all season, so the hope is that he won’t miss substantial time for numerous reasons that include not qualifying for honors tied to a games played requirement (65). Coward has participated in 34 games, averaging 26.7 minutes, 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shooting 47.1 percent from the field. He has shot 32.9 percent from 3-point range, but was on an 11-for-27 run from beyond the arc despite matching just his second-lowest scoring performance of his first pro season on Jan. 2, scoring just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

With Williams (patellar tendinitis) still sidelined, offseason acquisition Ty Jerome (calf strain) yet to debut, and Pippen (toe surgery) and John Konchar (thumb surgery) on the mend, Coward’s injury further depletes Memphis on the wing. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cam Spencer are likely in line for more minutes, while G Leaguers O-Max Prosper and Javon Small could fill in.

Morant sat Sunday’s game against the Lakers with a calf contusion, while an update on Edey’s stress reaction in his ankle is expected later this week.

More Memphis Grizzlies stories