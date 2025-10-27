Grizzlies Sign Four-Year NBA Veteran Before Warriors Game to Battle Injury Woes
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most banged-up teams in the NBA early into their 2025-26 campaign. Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Vince Williams Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. have yet to suit up, while Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have each received an injury designation at some point through their three games so far.
Still, the Grizzlies are 2-1 with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, but their first legitimate test will come on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
Before their big matchup with the Warriors, though, the Grizzlies have attempted to address their major injury concerns.
Grizzlies sign Charles Bassey
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies are using a hardship exception to bring in four-year veteran center Charles Bassey to help out their wounded frontcourt.
"The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to sign center Charles Bassey via hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies currently have Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey sidelined for extended periods, clearing way for a 10-day hardship signing," Charania reported.
Bassey, 24, has spent his last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after his rookie campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was picked up and waived by the Atlanta Hawks this offseason.
Through 90 appearances with the Spurs over three seasons, Bassey averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 12.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 Western Kentucky product came into the league as a promising prospect, and while he has shown some promise at times over four years in the league, he has failed to make a legitimate impact at the next level.
Grizzlies' new-look lineup
With Bassey joining the team in a short-term role, the Grizzlies got a much-needed backup center until Edey or Clarke returns from injury. Of course, Memphis has turned to veteran center Jock Landale in the starting lineup through the first three games of the season, but they have not had a backup five to turn to.
This is a rare situation where the Grizzlies have 19 rostered players during the regular season, but not one they have not dealt with before. The Grizzlies were granted plenty of hardship exceptions during the 2023-24 season, where they were one of the most injury-ridden teams in recent NBA memory.
Of course, their situation right now is not close to that level, but they desperately needed some frontcourt help and were fortunate to be able to bring in Bassey.