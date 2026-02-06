Why Memphis Grizzlies May Regret Not Trading Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies came up short at the trade deadline when it came to a Ja Morant deal.

While the team was successful in signaling a rebuild by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal that also netted the team three future first-round picks, the Grizzlies were unable to get any value for Morant on the market. Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff offered their takes on whether it was a good or bad thing that the team didn't trade Morant before the deadline.

Ethan J. Skolnick

What is the plan here? The Grizzlies made the right decision moving Jaren Jackson Jr. -- with his impending extension -- for three more first round picks for their impressive stash, especially because the one thing the front office does well is draft. But it would have been best to unload Ja Morant now, rather than wait. It's hard to see how he will fit with what Memphis is trying to build, or how his value will increase if he isn't playing regularly (in front of others who may be part of the future) until season's end. Even if the market was not robust, a clean break was best.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko defends. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Grizzlies definitely tried to trade Morant, but they were clear about wanting something specific in return, and they stood by their price for him. Teams never want to look desperate at the deadline, and that could have been the Grizzlies if they were pushing for a Morant trade. But they had enough restraint to wait until the offseason to try again for a Morant deal.

It remains to be seen how much Morant will play in the second half of the season, but it's possible he allows his ankle injury to fully heal without any pressure to return given the Grizzlies' desires to rebuild moving forward.

Mateo Mayorga

The Grizzlies did the right thing to keep Ja Morant until a worthy offer comes their way. We are not talking about Lucifer personified, or someone who needed to be moved immediately. He has two years on his deal after this season, putting Memphis executives in a position of strength. They need him to play well for the remainder of the games, so he can rebuild some of his value, which is possible. He was excellent when last scene, recording consecutive double-doubles.

