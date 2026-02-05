With the NBA trade deadline now over and done with and Ja Morant still in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform, the franchise focus now shifts squarely to what his continued presence means for the rest of the 2025-26 season and beyond. After weeks of speculation about his future, Morant’s retention signals where he stands right now in league circles and a challenge for a Grizzlies team in flux.

Morant, the explosive two-time All-Star guard, has made it clear in some inner circles that he would prefer to remain in Memphis long term, expressing his commitment on and off the court as he returns from injury and controversy. His relationship with the organization, while often times has been scrutinized due to his own antics, has apparently not broken down completely to a point of no return and his teammates have also rallied around him throughout all the noise.

However, the context of the Grizzlies season has shifted dramatically. Memphis shipped out key pieces like Jaren Jackson Jr. in a blockbuster swap for draft capital just before the deadline, signaling a pivot toward a longer-term rebuild rather than a push for immediate contention. With Jackson gone and draft picks pouring in, Morant’s role evolves as he’s no longer surrounded by the same complementary star power that once helped the Grizzlies climb the Western Conference standings.

For the remainder of the season, Morant’s continued presence gives Memphis several key advantages. First, he remains the primary scoring option. When healthy, his ability to create scoring opportunities both for himself and teammates elevates the Grizzlies on the floor. Secondly, his electrifying playmaking still draws defensive attention, which can open shots for shooters and young players trying to establish themselves.

"Ja Morant better wake the hell up. Cause in two years, after this contract, he could find himself out the league."@kendrickperkins weighs in on the potential future of the former All-Star 😳 pic.twitter.com/fXzjdouKW3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 5, 2026

Morant’s leadership capabilities can still matter in a season marked by injuries and roster upheaval, having a once bona fide All-Star on the roster helps stabilize a locker room that otherwise might teeter on uncertainty. Young players could still benefit from his experience in close games, especially as Memphis aims to finish strong and build momentum into the offseason.

Yet challenges remain, Morant has battled injuries throughout his career which makes availability a major concern and with the team leaning into a youth-focused rebuild, the Grizzlies must balance playing time and development opportunities without sacrificing competitiveness.

In staying put, all eyes will continue to be on Morant to see how he will respond to all the adversity and changes coming to this team for the rest of the season. Once the year is over the Grizzlies will once again entertain offers on him this summer and see if this "will he stay or will he go" saga finally have a closing chapter.