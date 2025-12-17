Grizzlies update Morant's status, will be down key guard at Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies will be down at least one guard that has been a vital part of head coach Tuomas Iisalo's rotation when his team takes the floor in Minneapolis, and that's before a determination is made on whether point guard Ja Morant will be available.

Shooting guard Cam Spencer, who made seven of 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 27 points in a 121-103 victory at the L.A. Clippers on Monday, will be out for Wednesday's game at the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.

I noticed Cam Spencer point to the sky after the first 3-pointer that he made against the Jazz on Friday night. Then brother Pat Spencer did the same later that night.



Cam will be out on Wednesday due to personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/9pV07r9d22 — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 16, 2025

Morant, who was injured in the final minutes of the blowout win after being kicked in his left leg by L.A. center Ivica Zubac before limping off, is listed as 'questionable' on the official NBA injury report with an ankle sprain. Not being immediately ruled out is a great sign that Morant's injury isn't too serious.

Morant has already missed 10 games due to a calf sprain and was playing just his second game upon returning from the injury. He's averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 assists on the season and is 3-for-7 from 3-point range over the last two games after starting 10-for-60 prior to being hurt. The Grizzlies would love to see him remain in the mix in order to establish a rhythm that has eluded him most of the campaign.

Memphis forward/center Brandon Clarke, who has missed all 26 games after undergoing knee surgery following a PCL injury suffered in March, has been upgraded to 'questionable' and should suit up the first time since March 22. With center Zach Edey sidelined, having another excellent screener and rebounder available should provide a major boost to the Grizzlies. Iisalo hasn't mentioned any minutes restrictions, but Clarke is likely to be eased back into the rotation behind Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama and Jock Landale up front.

Edey isn't expected to play until late in the first week of January after being reevaluated following a stress reaction in his left ankle. Wing John Konchar underwent a successful procedure to repar a UCL tear in his left thumb and will be out at least three weeks. Guard Ty Jerome, who finished third in last year's Sixth Man of the Year voting while with the Cleveland Cavs, has yet to debut to a calf strain.

Cam Spencer is awesome



Read his lips



“You drafted him over me?”



LUNATIC



(Via @EricTweetsNBA 🎥)



pic.twitter.com/QOMeKAchm2 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) December 16, 2025

Spencer got scalding hot from the perimeter in the second half of Memphis' rout of the Clippers at Intuit Dome, draining four 3-pointers in under three minutes and taunting L.A. to get Jordan Miller off him, reminding them they could've drafted him but chose the Miami product instead. Spencer is on a ridiculous role, joining Kyle Korver as the only players in NBA history to average over 15 points on a true shooting percentage of 85 percent or higher over a 10-game span.

With Spencer unavailable and Morant potentially out, Vince Williams Jr. should see a major role. The versatile guard started all 10 games in Morant's absence despite not being a natural point guard. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also likely to see more minutes. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is recovering from toe surgery, hasn't played yet this season and is expected to be sidelined at least another month.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories