Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report Lists Multiple Key Starters
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a rocky start to their 2025-26 campaign, but all things considered, it could be much worse. The Grizzlies are 2-2 through four games, most recently suffered a 13-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, and now head into a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies have already dealt with a slew of injuries this season, as nearly their entire second unit has yet to suit up, as well as starting center Zach Edey. For Wednesday's matchup, that is not likely to change, but a couple of notable injuries to the Suns could even the playing field.
Who's out for Memphis?
The Grizzlies have listed six players on their injury report for Wednesday's game. Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (left ankle), Ty Jerome (right calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr. (left toe) are all ruled out against the Suns. These are all major losses for Memphis, especially with starting big man Zach Edey and standout sixth man Ty Jerome being out.
Luckily, not everyone is ruled out for Wednesday's game, giving the Grizzlies a sliver of hope. The Grizzlies have listed Santi Adlama (left shoulder) and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle) as questionable against the Suns.
Williams Jr. has yet to make his season debut, so getting him back on the court would be a huge plus. However, Aldama is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season after coming up big with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in their loss against the Warriors.
Suns could be down two key starters
The Suns have already ruled out standout forward Dillon Brooks for Wednesday's matchup due to right groin soreness, but Phoenix did get some good news as well. The Suns have upgraded star guard Jalen Green to questionable on Wednesday, as he has yet to suit up this season due to a right hamstring strain.
Of course, if the Suns are without both of these players, then they could be in serious trouble. The Suns have already struggled enough as it is, and their last outing gave them a taste of life without Brooks and Green. The Suns lost to the Utah Jazz while they were both sidelined, as they are desperate to at least have Green make his Suns debut on Wednesday night.
The Suns and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET in Phoenix on Wednesday.