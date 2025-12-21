Memphis Grizzlies rule out 8 players vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, including Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are struggling to stay healthy this season as they go into their matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder with several entries on the injury report.

Here's a look at who won't play for the Grizzlies against the Thunder in Oklahoma City:

Ja Morant

Morant will miss his third game in a row with an ankle sprain. The number two overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft has only appeared in 14 games for the Grizzlies so far this season. After the game against the Thunder, he will have been on the sidelines for more than 50 percent of the team's games.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George drives past defender Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Zach Edey

Edey will miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury of his own. The second-year pro out of Purdue is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, but he is struggling to stay on the court.

Brandon Clarke

Clarke made his season debut for the Grizzlies against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week and also appeared in the team's game against the Washington Wizards.

However, Clarke suffered a cap injury against the Wizards, and he is returning back to the injury report where he's been all season long.

Ty Jerome

Jerome has yet to make his Grizzlies debut after signing with the team in the offseason. He's been dealing with a calf strain since training camp, and that will keep him out for a 29th consecutive game.

John Konchar

Konchar has not played since Dec. 7 with a thumb injury. He underwent surgery and will be out indefinitely.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

After playing 79 games for the Grizzlies last season, Pippen has yet to appear for Memphis this year as he recovers from off-season toe surgery. The Grizzlies could benefit from having him on the court, especially with Morant missing as much time as he is, but the team needs him fully healthy before he takes the court.

Javon Small

Small last appeared for the Grizzlies on Nov. 8, playing just eight seconds in garbage time. His turf toe is keeping him out for another game, which continues to be compromise the team's depth.

Vince Williams Jr.

Williams will be out for a second straight game with a knee injury. The 4th-year guard is averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

