How To Watch Houston Rockets-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams returns to Memphis thriving on the glass off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he'll play since he's been listed as questionable on the injury report.
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8:10 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast (Grizzlies) Space City Home Network (Rockets)

Radio:  WMFS-FM

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-5) and Houston Rockets (4-2) are both looking up at the San Antonio Spurs in the Southeast Division as they meet for the first time this season. The Grizzlies are looking to snap a three-game skid amid rumors that Ja Morant’s dissatisfaction with his role will ultimately lead to a trade demand. Memphis has struggled against quality competition as its three victories have come against opponents whose combined record entering Wednesday’s contests is 5-17. The Griz are winless against teams that are at .500 or better.

Houston falls into that category, coming into town on a four-game win streak after opening the season with close losses to OKC (OT) and Detroit. The Rockets have beaten the Nets, Raptors, Celtics and Mavs by a combined 81 points. Backup center Steven Adams, a former Grizzlies fan favorite, has led Houston in rebounding in four of six, fellow big Alperen Sengun has paced the team in assists in all but one contest and Kevin Durant has been top scorer in half the games.

Memphis won the most recent encounter with Houston 120-119 on Jan. 30 to avoid a season sweep but have dropped three of four in each of the past two seasons. Prior to that, the Grizzlies had defeated the Rockets in 9 of 10, but are just 48-70 all-time against Houston during the regular season, losing 16 of the first 18 matchups between the teams upon entering the league in Vancouver in 1995. Memphis is 6-2 over its last eight games against the Rockets at FedEx Forum.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-110), Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -325, Grizzlies +260

Total: 232.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Tari Eason

C Alperen Sengun

G Amen Thompson

G Josh Okogie

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Ja Morant


G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS 

Steven Adams: Questionable - Left Hip Flexor Tightness

Dorian Finney-Smith: Out - Left Ankle Surgery

Jabari Smith Jr.: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Fred VanVleet: Out - Right Knee ACL Repair

Kevon Harris: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on Tari Eason replacing injured Jabari Smith Jr. "Guys have been out with injuries and he slides right in. You don’t miss a beat. He brings his own dynamic to the game with how he disrupts and obviously shoots the ball as well. Slashing, handling, all the dirty work. It’s a little different how he goes about it, but he gets the job done."

