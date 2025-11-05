How To Watch Houston Rockets-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8:10 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast (Grizzlies) Space City Home Network (Rockets)
Radio: WMFS-FM
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-5) and Houston Rockets (4-2) are both looking up at the San Antonio Spurs in the Southeast Division as they meet for the first time this season. The Grizzlies are looking to snap a three-game skid amid rumors that Ja Morant’s dissatisfaction with his role will ultimately lead to a trade demand. Memphis has struggled against quality competition as its three victories have come against opponents whose combined record entering Wednesday’s contests is 5-17. The Griz are winless against teams that are at .500 or better.
Houston falls into that category, coming into town on a four-game win streak after opening the season with close losses to OKC (OT) and Detroit. The Rockets have beaten the Nets, Raptors, Celtics and Mavs by a combined 81 points. Backup center Steven Adams, a former Grizzlies fan favorite, has led Houston in rebounding in four of six, fellow big Alperen Sengun has paced the team in assists in all but one contest and Kevin Durant has been top scorer in half the games.
Memphis won the most recent encounter with Houston 120-119 on Jan. 30 to avoid a season sweep but have dropped three of four in each of the past two seasons. Prior to that, the Grizzlies had defeated the Rockets in 9 of 10, but are just 48-70 all-time against Houston during the regular season, losing 16 of the first 18 matchups between the teams upon entering the league in Vancouver in 1995. Memphis is 6-2 over its last eight games against the Rockets at FedEx Forum.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-110), Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Rockets -325, Grizzlies +260
Total: 232.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
PROJECTED STARTERS
ROCKETS
F Kevin Durant
F Tari Eason
C Alperen Sengun
G Amen Thompson
G Josh Okogie
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Jock Landale
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
INJURY REPORT
ROCKETS
Steven Adams: Questionable - Left Hip Flexor Tightness
Dorian Finney-Smith: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Jabari Smith Jr.: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain
Fred VanVleet: Out - Right Knee ACL Repair
Kevon Harris: Out - G League (Two-way)
GRIZZLIES
Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery
Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery
QUOTABLE
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on Tari Eason replacing injured Jabari Smith Jr. "Guys have been out with injuries and he slides right in. You don’t miss a beat. He brings his own dynamic to the game with how he disrupts and obviously shoots the ball as well. Slashing, handling, all the dirty work. It’s a little different how he goes about it, but he gets the job done."
