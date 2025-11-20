How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports California

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and Sactown Sports 1140 AM KHTK (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-11) and Sacramento Kings (3-12) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 50-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 34-21 in home games and 16-38 in road games. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with three resulting in wins for the Kings.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Vince Williams Jr.

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G Zach LaVine

C Drew Eubanks

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Doubtful - Ankle

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Out - Toe

KINGS

Keegan Murray: Probable - Nose

Domantas Sabonis: Day-to-day - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -148, Kings +126

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "We were playing winning basketball for a long time today and the type of winning basketball that consistent winners play which is winning without making shots. We had 16 more shot attempts during the whole game. You account for the variance in the shooting by playing solid defense and rebounding well and not turning the ball over."

"We had 14 turnovers but we compensated with 21 offensive rebounds and that's the way winning teams play. They find a way to win and we got to carry that to the fourth quarter where the level of play for us has dropped dramatically in the fourth quarter after very solid first three quarters."

