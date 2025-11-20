How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports California
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and Sactown Sports 1140 AM KHTK (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-11) and Sacramento Kings (3-12) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 50-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 34-21 in home games and 16-38 in road games. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with three resulting in wins for the Kings.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Vince Williams Jr.
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G Zach LaVine
C Drew Eubanks
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Doubtful - Ankle
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
KINGS
Keegan Murray: Probable - Nose
Domantas Sabonis: Day-to-day - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel)
Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Knicks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -148, Kings +126
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "We were playing winning basketball for a long time today and the type of winning basketball that consistent winners play which is winning without making shots. We had 16 more shot attempts during the whole game. You account for the variance in the shooting by playing solid defense and rebounding well and not turning the ball over."
"We had 14 turnovers but we compensated with 21 offensive rebounds and that's the way winning teams play. They find a way to win and we got to carry that to the fourth quarter where the level of play for us has dropped dramatically in the fourth quarter after very solid first three quarters."
