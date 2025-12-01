How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 30, 8:00 p.m. CST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis), NBA Sports California (Sacramento)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (8-12) and Sacramento Kings (5-15) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies winning the first matchup on Nov. 20. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the two splitting the series. The Grizzlies are 51-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 16-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Vince Williams Jr.
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
G Zach Lavine
C Drew Eubanks
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
KINGS
Dennis Schroder: Day-to-day - Hip
Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -3 (-108), Kings +3 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Kings +120
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Just keep doing the things. I know I say the same thing after every game but when we are doing those things and we do it consistently, they are things we practice every day and it's just about repeating. We don't have to do something else in games that we do in practices, just keep leaning on the things that have brought us this far and keep leaning on each other."
